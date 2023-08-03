Indie-folk Band Buxton to Re-Release Integral Album 'A Family Light'

The reissue is set for release on September 15.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 4 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More

Indie-folk Band Buxton to Re-Release Integral Album 'A Family Light'

Houston-based indie-folk band Buxton came onto the scene in the early 2000s and kind of never left. With a blend of psych-rock and Americana that's all their own, they've released five albums in the last two decades—the latter three on New West Records. One of the band's first albums, A Family Light, is getting its own spotlight this fall with a re-release on New West imprint Strolling Bones Records, set for release on September 15. “Flame,” a slow-burn lament of an irresistible attraction, is out today. 

“'Flame' is probably still one of our favorite songs that we've written,” the band says. “And it's also probably the first time we saw how much you can elevate a song from the writing process to what comes out in the studio.”

To celebrate its 15-year anniversary, A Family Light will be available on vinyl for the first time. Remastered by Chris Longwood (Khruangbin, Shinyribs, Blaggards, The Suffers), the record celebrates friendship and the classic pursuit of being in a band—and faith in seeing where it all can take you. It represents a specific moment and further embodies a core group of friends that dedicated a large portion of their life to building and creating something together. 

A Family Light never really saw its own light of day back in 2008: it was released by a now-defunct local label that was quite literally disassembling its offices as the band was doing overdubs. Its rollout was confined to a small run of CDs, though it is still an integral piece in the rest of their story, and eventually led to their record deal with New West. 

Bandmates Sergio Trevino and Chris Wise met in La Porte, TX, a small town outside of Houston surrounded by chemical plants and a ship channel. After meeting and adding Jason Willis to the lineup, the soon-to-be band began tossing ideas around and formed a somewhat shaky foundation for the sound to come. In an effort to find inspiration beyond their hometown, the three moved to downtown Houston.

After many, many, many poorly attended shows, Buxton began to hone in their sound and signed with a local label to produce A Family Light. Recorded entirely in houses split between The Heights and Kingwood, producer Reggie O'Farrell helped dial in and refine a collection of nearly 40 demos. The result was, to the band, a surprisingly cohesive album. The album garnered local praise and began to sell CDs: a stark difference from the piles of boxes left by their previous self-released album Red Follows Red. As a result, they brought Justin Terrell to permanently fill in for drums. 

After self-releasing a 7” in 2009, the cosmic gumbo that is their song “Feathers,” they caught the ear of George Fontaine Sr. who would then sign them to New West Records. To recreate a soundscape for Nothing Here Seems Strange the band brought on Austin Sepulvado and toured for the next 8 years, releasing two more albums along the way, Half A Native and Stay Out Late.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
JHart (Justin Bieber, Rita Ora, Camilla Cabello) Debuts His Own Single Photo
JHart (Justin Bieber, Rita Ora, Camilla Cabello) Debuts His Own Single

British-born and U.S. based singer, songwriter and producer JHart has spent most of his years co-writing songs for some of the biggest names in the music business (Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, Rita Ora, Little Mix, Charlie Puth, Keith Urban, Camila Cabello, Usher, TLC, OneRepublic, Troye Sivan, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and others.)

2
Craig Campbell Sets Date for The Lost Files: Exhibit B Photo
Craig Campbell Sets Date for 'The Lost Files: Exhibit B'

Craig Campbell dug deep into his catalog of songs recorded during two label deals and gems he cut for his own label, when he released The Lost Files: Exhibit A in February. Continuing the process, he unearthed another 17 songs which will be released as The Lost Files: Exhibit B on his Grindstone Recordings label.

3
Kelz2Busy Drops 3 Typa Nights Project Photo
Kelz2Busy Drops '3 Typa Nights' Project

The project is highlighting his versatility as a songwriter and performer across three distinct new tracks demonstrating why he’s already earned recognition as an 2023 'Artist to Watch' by Apple Music, along with co-signs from industry luminaries Ice Spice, Pharrell, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jorja Smith, Brent Faiyaz, and Timbaland.

4
Video: Saweetie Presents Intoxicating Shot O Clock Music Video Photo
Video: Saweetie Presents Intoxicating 'Shot O' Clock' Music Video

Saweetie unveils the music video for her latest anthem “Shot O’ Clock.' Next up, Saweetie, YG, and TYGA will perform “Birthday” when they hit the road this fall for the “STR8 to the Klub Tour.” Spanning 13 West Coast cities in North America, the California rappers will also enlist Kamiyah, Wallie The Sensai, and DJ Vision as supporting acts.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & MoreTaylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
ASTEROID CITY Sets Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital ReleaseASTEROID CITY Sets Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital Release
caro♡ Releases 'from the heart <3' From 'wild at <3'caro♡ Releases 'from the heart <3' From 'wild at <3'
Florence Based DJ/Producer Matisa Shares Club-Ready Four Track EP 'Tongue'Florence Based DJ/Producer Matisa Shares Club-Ready Four Track EP 'Tongue'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD