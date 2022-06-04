Indie Pop Trio Almost Monday Shares Summertime Single, 'sun keeps on shining'

Indie-pop trio almost monday continue to accelerate their momentum as the consummate purveyors of future-facing California pop with the release of their new summer single "sun keeps on shining." The track is available everywhere today via Hollywood Records.

The group filmed the song's accompanying music video in Australia during their first visit in the country.

"sun keeps on shining" follows almost monday's previous single "sunburn" which has already generated nearly 3 million total streams since its April release. The track marks a major milestone for the band as they've reached over 100 million total streams to date. "sunburn" was featured on Spotify's young & free, Weekends + Friends, soda, Indie Arrivals, Indie Highlights and Lemonade playlists, the latter of which also featured them on the cover.

almost monday have already had a packed 2022 with live performances at Innings Festival in Tempe, AZ, a run of shows supporting Joywave and having recently just wrapped a sold-out Latin America tour with The Driver Era.

Praised by critics for their lively and infectious festival performances in 2021, the band will continue their festival run by taking the main stage at Governors Ball on Saturday, June 11 at 1 pm along with WonderBus Music & Arts Festival and Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival later this year. almost monday also recently announced a slew of headlining shows for the summer, including a New York stop at Mercury Lounge on Monday, June 13.

almost monday 2022 Tour Dates

6/7: Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

6/11: New York, NY @ Governors Ball~

6/13: New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

6/15: Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

6/16: Columbus, OH @ The Basement

6/18: Chicago, IL @ 101WKQX / PIQNIQ*

6/20: Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

8/26-28: Columbus, OH @ WonderBus Music & Arts Festival~

11/18-20: San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival~

~ Festival

* Radio show

About almost monday:

After countless garage jams, D.I.Y. gigs in the back of a surf shop, and innumerable hours writing together, almost monday bottle California sunshine in their funky basslines, ecstatic choruses, and danceable grooves. The band, first emerging in 2020, has racked up more than 100 million overall streams, uplifting audiences everywhere in the process. Originally from San Diego, the trio-Dawson Daugherty (vocals), Cole Clisby (guitar) and Luke Fabry (bass)-crafted their 2020 debut EP don't say you're ordinary in Brooklyn and Los Angeles with producers Mark Needham (The Killers, Fleetwood Mac) and Simon Oscroft (The Naked and Famous, DREAMERS). It ignited a string of buzzing anthems, beginning with "parking lot view" and "come on come on." Meanwhile, the lead single "broken people," and the Sofi Tukker remix, crystallized their sun-kissed signature style with a bold bass bounce and empowering refrain as it cracked the Top 20 at Alternative Radio. Along the way, they've attracted a growing fan base through a combination of danceable rhythms and uplifting hooks. In 2021, they set the stage for their second EP til the end of time with "live forever," receiving praise from Alternative Press, Forbes, People, GQ Australia, Earmilk, Flaunt, Ones To Watch, and more. The band followed it with a new single "cool enough," made their festival debut at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, BottleRock and Firefly, and graced stages with Kings of Leon, Dayglow, Walk The Moon and Joywave. Now, almost monday continue to accelerate their momentum with their new singles "sunburn" and "sun keeps on shining" and remain the consummate purveyors of future-facing California pop.