Indie-Pop Sensation Cloe Wilder Will Perform Live At Madame Siam In Hollywood

Singer, songwriter, and pianist CLOE WILDER is back performing live at Madame Siam in Hollywood on October 12th as part of the Breaking Sound L.A. Showcase. Tickets are still available. This past June 25th, the 15-year-old indie-pop rising star played The Mint in Los Angeles.

Wilder, who cites Lana Del Rey and Phoebe Bridgers as two of her primal influences, has garnered praise from music bloggers, the industry and fans alike. Making her debut into the music industry three years ago, she has amassed more than one million streamed songs on her Spotify page to date, and has a robust following of 40k+ monthly listeners. She's worked with Grammy winners Rob Kinelski and John Greenham (Billie Eilish), and Eric Scullin (RZA, Mark Needham [The Killers])-her musical director/keyboardist/guitarist, who produced as well as co-wrote the single "Crying When I Shouldn't" with Wilder.

Since mid-September, Wilder has released a new live video each week on her YouTube channel. This week, on September 29th, she released her third live performance, "Layla," which was filmed in her hometown of Clearwater, Florida, at the historic landmark Capitol Theater.

Wilder kicked-off her first live release on September 14th, when she shared "It's True." The video-a beautiful and ambient, romantically-lush live version of her studio offering -is the first song she wrote and released off her January 27, 2021 debut EP "Teenage Lullabies." It showcased the innately gifted chanteuse weaving effortlessly through the high and low notes as she sung with emotive purity, captivating her audience-and anyone who listens to her. The next to follow was a "1000 Degrees," which premiered on September 20th. Both were also filmed at the Capitol Theater. She plans to release a new live video each week through the end of the year.

"We filmed these videos at my absolute favorite venue. It was where I saw some of my very first shows and where I fell in love with so many artists," says Wilder. "There isn't much of a music scene in Clearwater, so this was the coolest thing to me when I was a little younger. This was also the first time I got to perform my EP for anyone. Due to the pandemic, it was only a small amount of friends and family, but that ended up being really special."

Most recently, Wilder and her manager Jazmine Valencia of JV Agency, a management and marketing boutique agency in Beverly Hills, were both featured on Channel Sounds Presents: Soundboard [Summer School Edition]. The two discussed the role of an artist manager and their day-to-day strategies. Soundboard (Summer School Edition) is a bi-monthly series that features real conversations between artists and their teams, providing a look into various sectors of the music industry.

From an early age, Wilder's artistic talents started thriving as she started taking piano lessons which consequently helped her to discover her passions for singing, surprising her family and anyone around her. In December 2018, Cloe started her YouTube channel where she began to cover songs by Halsey, Alessia Cara, Billie Eilish, Sasha Sloan, and more. She kicked off 2020 with the release of "Crying When I Shouldn't," co-written and produced by Eric Scullin (RZA, Mark Needham [The Killers]), and mixed and mastered by Kinelski and Greenham (three-time GRAMMY award-winners and Billie Eilish's mixing/mastering team). She followed up with her next release, "You & Lonely," co-written by her and produced by Jayme Silverstein (Alicia Keys, Miguel, Estelle). In January of 2021, she released her seven-track debut EP Teenage Lullabies, which was co-written and produced by Sam Nicolosi. The project rolled out more popular singles, including the anthemic "I Wanna Be Alone With You," the dark and moody "Call Me If You Need Me," and the ethereal "In The Next Life." The EP release was followed up with a video series entitled "Backyard Sessions" that's packed with a chock-full of stripped-down song arrangements, set against an intimate setting.