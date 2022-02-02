Indie Pop Artist Tyler Meacham Releases 'You Mean Self'

Emerging indie pop artist Tyler Meacham has released her latest single, "You Mean Self." Another standout from her ultra-authentic Into The Fray album due February 25, this new track is not your typical hymnody - rather an exploration of faith & hypocrisy - as Meacham sings, "What's left of holy these days? Couldn't find it in church or the state. If I fall in line for my faith when it's weaponized, no saving face."

Yesterday, Under The Radar revealed the latest single, expressing that the "resonant chimes of guitar and shimmering production interlock with Meacham's airy vocals to beautiful effect. Later, the song ["You Mean Self"] ascends to its final strident form with the stomping gospel-tinged bridge, transforming into a soaring anthem in its climactic moments."

"You Mean Self," takes a political bent. "I think it might be one of the most interesting and reflective songs I've ever written," says Meacham. "I grew up in a conservative Christian environment, and as an adult I've had a really complicated relationship with the church. At some point in my late teens/early 20s I realized how little I agreed with the politics that were being held by many American Christians, and still believe those politics to be in complete disagreement with what the Bible actually preaches."

"It's really important to me that as an artist, I'm not just a pretty girl writing pretty pop songs," continues Meacham. "If there's a message about something I believe in and it will fit into a song that I'm working on, I'm going to share it unabashedly."

Meacham was climbing the glorified ladder of success and able to secure her dream job, yet, she found herself incredibly unhappy. "I followed a very clear cut path for my life - get good grades, get into a good college, pick a major that can result in a well-paying job, get the job and be comfortable forever," says Meacham. "I ended up in an amazing corporate job that I really wanted to love. It was a dream job! I practically lived in a theme park. However, I made the unconscious choice to put aside songwriting and any dream I had of being a musician for the security of a good paycheck, good job title, and a plannable future."

Meacham is ready to continue her forward momentum into the fray of life. "Whether I'm writing a song about anxiety or relationships, I often start without realizing there's something I need to process,'' reflects Meacham. "By the end of writing it, I've hopefully discovered something new. I try not to shy away from authenticity and vulnerability in my songwriting. I know I'm not the only person in the world that struggles with mental health."

Equally relatable, emotionally heavy and laid on strong foundations of narrative-forward songwriting and eclectic productions, Tyler's versatile approach has led her to develop tracks spanning from fully produced pop to more stripped-back sonic affairs. Lyrically, everything she writes pivots around emotional experiences from her past, honing in on love, loss, and her personal struggle with anxiety and self-esteem.

With Into The Fray, there is definitely a through line to take away about how our relationship with self can transform our relationships with others. "But more than anything," finalizes Meacham, "I hope people hear these songs and maybe feel a little less alone, a little less lost in whatever it is life has presented them with."

Listen to the new single here: