Indie Pop Artist Kit Major Announces Debut EP, Drops Single

Los Angeles-based indie pop queen Kit Major is back with an exciting announcement: after sharing a string of singles for the past year, she's ready to share her debut EP! With the announcement, she shares lead single "I'm Bitter!" and it's a breakup pop to remember. Taking inspiration from Y2K pop-punk icons Avril Lavigne, The Veronicas, and Paramore, "I'm Bitter" is an addictive power pop banger packed to the brim with catchy guitar riffs and melodies that'll immediately get stuck in your head. A must-listen for fans of Olivia Rodrigo.



Kit Major shares the story behind the song: "I wanted to make a cinematic breakup song hitting romcom visuals like burning pictures, forgotten t-shirts, and flowers. But the more I wrote the more I realized I was self-editing to protect myself from feeling pain and disappointment, which of course, made me want to keep going to break through that! I'm a writer because I can only get through this world through music and my imagination. I'm a romantic (and a nervous one), but with these last couple of years, especially with the pandemic, I've felt that I've been at risk of losing my own magic. I've noticed when you get older, it's so much easier to get absorbed in your day-to-day existence. I don't ever want to lose my imagination. I don't want to stop wishing and hoping, and I don't want to stop loving because I have so much love to give. This is a song for the inner romantics. I hope "I'm Bitter!" can make you feel like the main character you deserve to be in your own life. "I'm Bitter!" Is the start of my EP journey, you can expect more songs like this. I would say the EP is nice mix of garage, pop, and rock. It kind of reminds me of the feeling you get watching TV wide awake at 3am." "I'm Bitter" is out now. Stay tuned for new music soon, and the EP, Vampire Saturday, slated for a Summer 2022 release. LISTEN & SHARE: Kit Major - "I'm Bitter!"

Soundcloud // Spotify

WATCH & SHARE: Kit Major - "Solo Disco"

Youtube