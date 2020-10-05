Indie-Folk Duo Basciville Releases 'Memory & Other Drugs'
The Irish indie-folk project Bascivlle has unveiled its new track.
The Irish indie-folk project Bascivlle has unveiled its new track, "Memory & Other Drugs." Taken from the duo's upcoming debut LP, "Memory & Other Drugs" brings with it a starkly cinematic take on contemporary indie-folk, with Basciville's crescendoing songwriting and absolutely gripping lyricism being on full display."Memory & Other Drugs is a wild love note to the chaos of creating and untamed ideas," says Cillian & Lorcan Byrne, each one half of Basciville. "Using the observational imagery of a late bar and it's inhabitants, the narrative follows someone in search of something real and raw; tired of the rehearsed front we put forward for the world. Asking the question; is it better to stumble in the reach or stand untested on known ground. To take chaotic supposition over known regurgitation, stepping from the edge into a warm abyss" Shot completely within their childhood bedroom, the music video for "Memory & Other Drugs" was also directed and edited by the brothers under lockdown. You can watch the video via Basciville's Youtube channel and stream the single on your platform of choice.
Basciville is the music project of Irish brothers Cillian & Lorcan Byrne. Through its music Basciville explores the joys & sorrows of human existence via the duo's intense lyricism & dark harmony, culminating in a refreshingly novel angle to modern indie-folk. Basciville will release its much-anticipated debut album 'Hymns To The Air' in early 2021.
Listen to "Memory & Other Drugs" here:
From This Author TV News Desk
- Annie's 'Dark Hearts' Album Out Oct. 16
- Motionless in White Will Reissue Their Debut Album
- RATINGS: NBC, SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Top ABC, NBA FINALS
- Audible Strikes Multi-Project Deal with Team Coco
- Peppermint Releases 'Best Sex' Single
- Jamie Chung Named New Ambassador For HBO's 5th Annual Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition