Indie-Folk Duo Basciville Releases 'Memory & Other Drugs'

The Irish indie-folk project Bascivlle has unveiled its new track, "Memory & Other Drugs." Taken from the duo's upcoming debut LP, "Memory & Other Drugs" brings with it a starkly cinematic take on contemporary indie-folk, with Basciville's crescendoing songwriting and absolutely gripping lyricism being on full display.

"Memory & Other Drugs is a wild love note to the chaos of creating and untamed ideas," says Cillian & Lorcan Byrne, each one half of Basciville. "Using the observational imagery of a late bar and it's inhabitants, the narrative follows someone in search of something real and raw; tired of the rehearsed front we put forward for the world. Asking the question; is it better to stumble in the reach or stand untested on known ground. To take chaotic supposition over known regurgitation, stepping from the edge into a warm abyss"

Basciville is the music project of Irish brothers Cillian & Lorcan Byrne. Through its music Basciville explores the joys & sorrows of human existence via the duo's intense lyricism & dark harmony, culminating in a refreshingly novel angle to modern indie-folk. Basciville will release its much-anticipated debut album 'Hymns To The Air' in early 2021.

Listen to "Memory & Other Drugs" here:

