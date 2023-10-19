Indie Band Prinze George And La Boîte Productions Pioneer VR Concert Experience On Rec Room

Indie Band Prinze George And La Boîte Productions Pioneer VR Concert Experience On Rec Room

In a collaboration born from a TikTok discovery, La Boîte Productions and the indie alt band Prinze George are set to bring something new to the concert experience. Prinze George, composed of the talented duo Kenny Grimm and Naomi Almquist, are known for their mesmerizing synth-driven style.

La Boîte Productions, ran by founder Primrose Morrisroe, seized the opportunity after stumbling upon Prinze George's TikTok video in May of 2023. This birthed an ambitious idea: to transport Prinze George's artistic world into a virtual space, a concept that immediately resonated with the duo. This vision will come to life on the 21st of October, as Rec Room, a versatile social platform, plays host to this innovative concert experience.

The stage, a transformed broken-down house, will serve as the centerpiece of the virtual concert. This choice promises an intimacy and proximity to the artists that few traditional concert settings can rival. Attendees will embark on a journey, starting outside the house before being seamlessly transported inside for an acoustic set, creating a beautiful scene for the concert.

The concert promises an array of unique features, including a selection of unreleased tracks by Prinze George, interactive effects, and moments that promise to leave attendees spellbound. The creative process behind the virtual world's inception remains a closely guarded secret, with La Boîte Productions reserving an element of surprise for attendees.

One of the most striking aspects of this event is the decision to kick off Prinze George's upcoming tour with a virtual concert. This unprecedented move allows audiences to savor a taste of the artists' magic before committing to a live, in-person experience. It's an opportunity for fans to transcend the confines of personal music tastes and take a chance on an artist, a sentiment that Prinze George hopes will resonate with a diverse and expansive audience.

Ultimately, Prinze George's aim is to create an atmosphere where attendees are not only listeners, but participants in a shared musical journey. They want to foster a sense of unity, where the music becomes a conduit for connection and shared experiences.

La Boîte Productions holds a powerful belief that this virtual concert serves as a testament to the potential for collaboration and innovation in the modern music industry. By embracing technology and venturing into the virtual realm, they hope to inspire other artists and creators to explore new avenues for connecting with their audience.

To RSVP and secure a spot in this historic concert, simply follow [this link](https://rec.net/event/8914892237984485954).

As the 21st of October draws near, the excitement and anticipation surrounding this VR concert experience continue to build. It promises to be a landmark event in the realm of virtual music experiences, and a testament to the power of innovation in bringing artists and audiences closer than ever before.



