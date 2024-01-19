In-Demand Duo Walker & Royce Release 'No Big Deal (Part 2)' EP

Walker & Royce have returned with Part 2 of their upcoming No Big Deal album out now via Dirtybird Records.

A mind-boggling follow-up to Part 1, the next iteration of No Big Deal is a two-track stunner. Opening with an epic collaboration with longtime associate VNSSA before diving into an out-of-character drum & bass anthem, No Big Deal keeps the energy high and the vibes flowing on Part 2.

One of the pair's most in-demand IDs, ‘I Don't Remember' is an intoxicating blend of the driving and eccentric deep-tech tones that have forged a successful alliance between Walker & Royce and VNSSA once again. Riveting in both lyrics and sound, ‘I Don't Remember' rumbles with thick basslines and club-ready rhythms.

“We are so excited to release this record and continue rolling out No Big Deal. We especially wanted to highlight ‘I Don't Remember' as one of our favorites. Working with VNSSA is so inspiring for us and the results are always so special. We are really proud of this one.” – Walker & Royce

“I love working with Walker & Royce so when they sent over ‘I Don't Remember', I was more than happy to jump on the record! Working with them is always a judgment free zone, which is especially nice when you're working with vocals. I would tell you what the song is about but I don't really remember…” – VNSSA

‘I Don't Remember' is complemented by Walker & Royce's experimental dip into drum & bass with ‘Tha Tea'. Fast-paced and zippering through repetitive melodies and sharp percussive hits, ‘Tha Tea' showcases Walker & Royce's commitment to exploring the underground sounds that peak on nocturnal dance floors around the globe. An untraditional genre for both Walker & Royce and Dirtybird, ‘Tha Tea' is hallmarked by the bold, party-centric style that's threaded throughout their catalog.

Part 2 follows its Part 1 companion, which featured hit singles 'Cheap Thrills' with Barney Bones and 'Stop Time' with Glass Petals and Elohim, and arrives in time for the next length of Walker & Royce's headline tour. The No Big Deal Tour will see the duo perform at iconic venues like New York's Knockdown Center, Denver's Mission Ballroom, and Chicago's Radius and joined by fellow Dirtybird artists including Justin Jay, Mary Droppinz, Mz Worthy, Nala, and more. Walker & Royce will make a festival stop at Beyond Wonderland, where they'll perform back-to-back with VNSSA.

No Big Deal marks a welcome homecoming for Walker & Royce, who released their debut album Self Help on Dirtybird in 2017. Prior to returning to Dirtybird with No Big Deal, Walker & Royce skyrocketed in 2023 with collaborations alongside Diplo and Channel Tres ('Diamond Therapy'), and Aluna ('Playing Wit Ya').

Walker & Royce have long generated a following with their unique house sound and playful aesthetic, collaborating with the likes of Chris Lake, Claude VonStroke, Nala, and Ardalan for releases on Higher Ground, Black Book Records, Club Sweat, and their own Rules Don't Apply Records.

Walker & Royce invite everyone to the dance floor with their new No Big Deal (Part 2) EP out now and grab tickets to their No Big Deal Tour this Winter.

Walker & Royce Tour Dates

January 25 – Trio – Charleston, SC

January 26 – Cannery Hall – Nashville, TN

January 27 – Radius – Chicago, IL

February 2 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

February 3 – Knockdown Center – New York, NY

February 9 – Elevation @ The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

February 10 – Coda – Toronto, ON

February 16 – Body Language – Phoenix, AZ

February 17 – Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID

February 23 – It'll Do – Dallas, TX

February 24 – 11:11 – El Paso, TX

March 1 -–Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

March 22-23 – Beyond Wonderland – San Bernardino, CA