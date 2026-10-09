Imperial Teen to Release ALL OVER YOU on Merge Records, Tour Fall 2024

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Imperial Teen has released its new album, All Over You, today on Merge Records. The album follows acclaimed pre-release singles 'Overdrive,' 'All Over You' and 'Hands All Up,' which earned praise from writers at Bandcamp, The Big Takeover, CREEM, NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, SPIN and many more.

To celebrate the release, the band is sharing a new video for 'A Single Chair.' The song was conceived in a NY computer session with Roddy Bottum and Will Schwartz. The track came together as Lynn Truell and Jone Stebbins added its driving rhythmic backbone, juxtaposed with the band's signature angelic harmonies. 'It has a feeling of isolation and the dichotomies we have to deal with all the time between our trying to navigate living with Big Tech while keeping it analog and organic,' says Schwartz. 'Kind of exiting the compartments and parameters and grids in a spiritual sense and finding joy in the simple with ourselves and our friends and our pets.'

Imperial Teen will hit the road this fall for a run of headline shows in support of All Over You, kicking off October 14 in Los Angeles at Zebulon and continuing through San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and more. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Formed in San Francisco more than three decades ago, Imperial Teen is Roddy Bottum (guitars, keyboards, vocals), Will Schwartz (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Jone Stebbins (bass, vocals), and Lynn Truell (drums, vocals). Though the members now live in different cities, their chemistry has only grown stronger, with a collaborative process that begins during writing retreats and continues through scattered recording sessions. 'For the last few records, the process has been similar,' explains Stebbins. 'We live great distances away from each other, so initially, we get together to collaborate, write, and create. When we have enough material, we reconvene to record.'

That chemistry is at the heart of All Over You, an album Bottum describes as 'an episodic piece of where we are now.' The title track captures the band's playful, instinctive approach, combining Stebbins' fuzzed-out bass, Truell's improvised percussion, and Bottum's collection of unconventional studio textures. 'In 'All Over You' we used a glass jar and other items lying around the studio for percussion,' Bottum says. 'We also use some vocal techniques like breaths for percussion. We got to use some cool Moogs and vintage keyboards for texture on songs.'

For Truell, the song taps directly into the band's punk instincts. 'In my head, I just went back to punk, to that feeling of prowling around looking for anything to do and being so mad about how boring everything is that you just have to yell.'

On All Over You, Imperial Teen blends kiss off lyricism with thoughtful wordsmithing, electro beats with bombastic drumming, trade off lead vocals and stirring boy/girl harmonies, dirty layered guitars with searing landscapes and pop anthems. The result is a record that feels distinctly of the moment while remaining unmistakably Imperial Teen. Euphoric, introspective, sneering, playful and alive, self assured and vulnerable, a band you want to be friends with.

Tracklist

1. Overdrive

2. Hands All Up

3. All Over You

4. A Single Chair

5. Get You Home

6. On the Island

7. Kiss It Goodbye

8. Probably So

9. Have a Shout

10. Bringing It Down

Imperial Teen Tour Dates

10.14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon + *

10.15 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill + *

10.17 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza +

10.18 - Portland, OR @ Swan Dive +

11.03 - Boston, MA @ Warehouse XI #

11.04 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right #

11.05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez #

11.06 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong #

11.07 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook #

* w/ Crows

+ w/ Kids on a Crime Spree

# w/ Gay Meat

Photo Credit: Milan Zrnic



Photo Credit: Milan Zrnic

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