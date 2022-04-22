Ike Rhein Releases Music Video For 'Violin'

Ike Rhein returns with an absolute banger, "Violin." "Violin" is Ike Rhein's second single of the year. The record follows "Messed It Up," which features platinum recording artist Luh Kel. The music video for "Messed It Up" has since surpassed one million views. Building on the success of the track, Ike Rhein is back with "Violin," which, ironically, is heavily laced with violin chords, and hard-hitting, catchy melodies and harmonies.

"Violin" is on-brand with the Pop singer's discography about love and relationships. The song exposes the "selfish" heart in a relationship. "The song captures the turning point in life where a person starts to notice their self-worth and self-value." Ike Rhein continues, "It shows that the best way to see value in other people is to build value in yourself."

Ike Rhein once again teamed up with and enlisted Cole Story in writing "Violin." The music video for "Violin" was filmed by fellow Ike (Ike Anyanwu, aka IkeyTV). The music video stars actress, model Ali Dulin and cleverly depicts the hot and cold nature of relationships. "Violin" was produced by NextLane Beats, mixed and mastered by multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Vinny DeLeon, and, true to the song's name, features renowned violinist Ian Mann. The single is likely to appear on Ike Rhein's upcoming EP, "Memoir." As we wait for his highly-anticipated debut EP, watch the music video on repeat and play the song like a "Violin."

