Idris Elba Creates 'Inspirational Collage' For 'Need You' By Emanuel
Emanuel's beguiling new single 'Need You' is getting an inspiring official music video courtesy of Idris Elba, the internet and those in self-isolation.
The actor and musician has posted a call out on social media asking his followers and friends to send in footage about "how people are coping, who they are coping with and what they absolutely N*E*R*D right now."
As you may know Idris Elba caught the virus last month and had to completely self-isolate with his partner. This video is his way of spreading hope through inspirational messages and music. Entries can be sent using the hashtag #Needyou2020
Idris is very passionate about Emanuel's talent - his involvement comes from a very sincere place (as a fan of Emanuel's music). The video will be made up of footage sent by members of the public, celebrities, fans and musicians. The single itself is absolutely beautiful, a really emotional song that pairs perfectly with Idris's message of hope. It is a testament to the power of the Canadian-Ethiopian artist's sumptuous vocal. During these testing times whilst people are confronted with challenging circumstances, the video for 'Need You' seeks to provide comfort and connectedness.
Please send me a pic or a video for the chance to take part in this inspirational collage Im putting together to this song by Emanuel. Its called Need You (link in bio) pic.twitter.com/zy5WJX9G9e— Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 6, 2020