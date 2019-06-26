Ida Mae's Album CHASING LIGHTS Debuts at #10 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart

Ida Mae's new record Chasing Lights was released on June 7th, and is currently #10 on Billboard's "Heatseekers" album chart. The record has been widely acclaimed by publications including Rolling Stone Country who dubbed Ida Mae one of "10 New Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know", as well as NPR's "All Songs Considered".

Billboard calls the record "...the culmination of Turpin and Jeans' journey from the alt-rock band Kill It Kid into the country blues of Robert Johnson, Son House, Charley Patton, and others, a musical path that's proven fruitful in a very short time." They've also recently played a live session for Paste, and were featured in The Boot. Chasing Lights is now available to download HERE.

Ida Mae will be performing at Philadelphia Folk Fest on 8/15, and at the Big Blues Bender in Las Vegas on 9/5 and 9/6. They'll also be performing for three nights at the Telluride Blues and Brews festival from 9/12-9/14. Ida Mae recently performed at Bonnaroo and completed a U.S. tour supporting Greta Van Fleet, following their spring tour with Blackberry Smoke. Their tour with GVF culminated with them and Ida Mae sharing the stage for a soaring rendition of Bob Dylan's "I Shall Be Released", which can be seen HERE.

Watch Ida Mae's videos for "Chasing Lights" HERE, "Reaching" HERE and "If You Don't Love Me" HERE.

Ida Mae recorded Chasing Lights with acclaimed producer and friend Ethan Johns(Ray Lamontagne / Kings Of Leon / Laura Marling). Johns, who also plays drums on the album, pushed the band to record straight to tape with little rehearsal, encouraging them to rely on their instincts in order to capture the songs in the most raw and real manner possible.

Ida Mae's magic lies in the sensuous dovetailing of two voices and the intimacy of their songs. Their chemistry on stage isn't just a dramatic pose and is a truly captivating sight to behold. Hailing from Norwich and born out of Kill It Kid who established their credentials in the BritishMusic indie Rock world, Chris and Stephanie present themselves as a sensual version of White Stripes meets Civil Wars meets The xx. Singing together, the couple have an unusual 'which-is-which' dynamic.

U.S. Tour Dates:

8/15/19 - Upper Salford, PA - Philadelphia Folk Festival

9/05/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Big Blues Bender

9/06/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Big Blues Bender

9/12/19 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

9/13/19 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

9/14/19 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival





