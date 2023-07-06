Ida Mae Release New Single 'Lost on Your Time' From 'Thunder Above You'

The Nashville / London-based duo Ida Mae released their emotive new single “Lost on Your Time,” the second song to be released from their forthcoming album Thunder Above You out on August 25.

Honing a beautifully warm and effervescent approach to the distinctive indie-rock sound they have become synonymous with in recent years, “Lost On Your Time” marks one of the more lovelorn offerings from their forthcoming full-length.

The 11 song collection was conceived following Chris Turpin and Stephanie Jean discovering she was pregnant while on tour with Willie Nelson and Lucinda Williams in San Francisco. They decamped to the English countryside of Norwich and teamed with longtime collaborators Ethan Johns, who contributed drums on the album, and bassist Nick Pini (Laura Marling, Nick Mulvey), to record the album live to tape in just 7 days.

About the new single, Chris Turpin explains: “When I wrote ‘Lost on Your Time’ I’d been diving deeper into the folk roots of my childhood. I was rediscovering guitar tunings used by Nick Drake, Richard Thompson and Martin Simpson. I’d ordered a guitar from Roger Fylde; a parlor guitar made partly of a piece of Sinker Redwood - cut from a 200 year old tree pulled from a river bed in Northern California.

‘Lost on Your Time’ was the first song written on the guitar. The combination of the century old American wood and ancient British ballad melodies I was learning seemed to gently come together.

The symbolism and imagery of those old songs seeped into the lyric. The song echos the night drives we’d taken through the mountains in the USA, moving from show to show. Those still moments when it was just me, Stephanie and the road.

It was the first song we cut on the record. The whole band live in close proximity. I can hear the nervous tension and excitement between the players as a static energy on the recording.”

“Lost on Your Time” follows the release of the “My Whispers Are Wildfire” which Guitar World proclaimed, “There’s a little bit of Tom Waits’ guitarist Marc Ribot to be heard in Chris Turpin’s animalistic playing here… the British roots player seems to use his six-string to summon a sort of grunting, shuffling beast – the solo sounds less like something let off the leash and more like a sort of choked spirit howling and straining to escape.”

Thunder Above You was inspired by the dramatic landscapes the duo witnessed while traversing 46 states touring with artists like Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Marcus King and Greta Van Fleet. Around the time the band were beginning to think about recording their third album, Turpin had found himself drawn towards the English folk music of his childhood.

“Much of my teenage years were spent obsessing over what bands like Free and Led Zeppelin were listening to, and as a teenager I’d go to my local arts centre and see people like Martin Simpson and Bert Jansch perform,” he recalls. “As I’ve got older I’ve begun to rediscover them, Nick Drake, and John Martyn. So I began to lean more into the British folk world, and that’s definitely expressed itself on the album.”

Ida Mae’s 2021 album Click Click Domino earned wide acclaim from outlets including Under the Radar, American Songwriter, Wonderland, Clash Magazine, Live for Live Music as well as Rolling Stone who writes of the title track, “With guitar assistance from shred wizard Marcus King, the tune is a heaving mass of scuzzy blues-rock riffs and thunderous drums that indicts social media for its isolating, alienating effects… Somewhere, Jack White is busy looking for new amp settings.”

Ida Mae Tour Dates:

07/22/23 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium (with The Wood Brothers)

07/23/23 - Breckenridge, CO - Riverwalk Center (with The Wood Brothers)

07/24/23 - Fort Collins, CO - New Belgium Brewing Company (with The Wood Brothers)

07/26/23 - Grand Junction, CO - The Avalon Theatre (with The Wood Brothers)

08/24/23 - 08/27/23 - Kettering, UK - Greenbelt Festival

Photo Credit: Dean Chalkley