Ida Mae Release New Single 'Feel The World Turning' From New Album 'Thunder Above You'

After making a strong impact with a string of electrifying singles, the London/Nashville duo Ida Mae return today with the dreamy new track “Feel The World Turning,” the fourth installment from their upcoming studio album Thunder Above You which will be released on October 6.

Opting for a delicate and bittersweet approach, “Feel The World Turning” sits as one of the more emotive entries lifted from their forthcoming full-length. With its humbled tones and textures perfectly elevating their heartfelt vocals throughout, it stands as one of their most alluring tracks to date.

"‘Feel the World Turning’ was written as a kind of hymn,” the duo writes. “We wanted to share something of what we’d felt when traveling through quiet remote communities and stepping into other peoples worlds for a short moment. It’s deeply personal to our time spent together on the road. It would give us a great sense of peace and appreciation (as well as being a little nerve wracking) pulling into a motel or hotel on the edge of the highway and finding a bar or cafe of locals with incredible stories.”

The track follows the release of the ballad “Lost on Your Time” and the rhythm-laden “My Whispers Are Wildfire” which Guitar World proclaimed, “There’s a little bit of Tom Waits’ guitarist Marc Ribot to be heard in Chris Turpin’s animalistic playing here… the British roots player seems to use his six-string to summon a sort of grunting, shuffling beast – the solo sounds less like something let off the leash and more like a sort of choked spirit howling and straining to escape.”

Thunder Above You was inspired by the dramatic landscapes the duo witnessed while traversing 46 states touring with artists like Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Marcus King and Greta Van Fleet. Around the time the band were beginning to think about recording their third album, Turpin had found himself drawn towards the English folk music of his childhood.

“Much of my teenage years were spent obsessing over what bands like Free and Led Zeppelin were listening to, and as a teenager I’d go to my local arts centre and see people like Martin Simpson and Bert Jansch perform,” he recalls. “As I’ve got older I’ve begun to rediscover them, Nick Drake, and John Martyn. So I began to lean more into the British folk world, and that’s definitely expressed itself on the album.”

Ida Mae’s 2021 album Click Click Domino earned wide acclaim from outlets including Under the Radar, American Songwriter, Wonderland, Clash Magazine, Live for Live Music as well as Rolling Stone who writes of the title track, “With guitar assistance from shred wizard Marcus King, the tune is a heaving mass of scuzzy blues-rock riffs and thunderous drums that indicts social media for its isolating, alienating effects… Somewhere, Jack White is busy looking for new amp settings.”

Ida Mae Tour Dates:

11/02/23 - Zürich, Switzerland - X-Tra Musikcafe

11/03/23 - La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland - Bikini Test

11/04/23 - Basel, Switzerland - Sommercasino

11/07/23 - Munich, Germany - Strom

11/09/23 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

11/13/23 - Cologne, Germany - LUXOR

11/21/23 - Manchester, UK - The Lodge (Deaf Institute)

11/22/23 - Glasgow, Scotland - Stereo

11/23/23 - Leeds, UK - Lending Room

11/28/23 - London, England - The Lower Third

11/29/23 - Brighton, England - The Hope & Ruin

12/02/23 - Norwich, England - Norwich Arts Centre

12/07/23 - Cardiff, Wales - Clwb Ifor Bach

12/08/23 - Bristol, England - The Louisiana

Photo Credit: Dean Chalkley