Ida Mae Release New Single 'Feel The World Turning' From New Album 'Thunder Above You'

Their upcoming studio album Thunder Above You will be released on October 6.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Ida Mae Release New Single 'Feel The World Turning' From New Album 'Thunder Above You'

After making a strong impact with a string of electrifying singles, the London/Nashville duo Ida Mae return today with the dreamy new track “Feel The World Turning,” the fourth installment from their upcoming studio album Thunder Above You which will be released on October 6.

Opting for a delicate and bittersweet approach, “Feel The World Turning” sits as one of the more emotive entries lifted from their forthcoming full-length. With its humbled tones and textures perfectly elevating their heartfelt vocals throughout, it stands as one of their most alluring tracks to date.

"‘Feel the World Turning’ was written as a kind of hymn,” the duo writes. “We wanted to share something of what we’d felt when traveling through quiet remote communities and stepping into other peoples worlds for a short moment. It’s deeply personal to our time spent together on the road. It would give us a great sense of peace and appreciation (as well as being a little nerve wracking) pulling into a motel or hotel on the edge of the highway and finding a bar or cafe of locals with incredible stories.”

The track follows the release of the ballad “Lost on Your Time” and the rhythm-laden “My Whispers Are Wildfire” which Guitar World proclaimed, “There’s a little bit of Tom Waits’ guitarist Marc Ribot to be heard in Chris Turpin’s animalistic playing here… the British roots player seems to use his six-string to summon a sort of grunting, shuffling beast – the solo sounds less like something let off the leash and more like a sort of choked spirit howling and straining to escape.”

Thunder Above You was inspired by the dramatic landscapes the duo witnessed while traversing 46 states touring with artists like Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Marcus King and Greta Van Fleet. Around the time the band were beginning to think about recording their third album, Turpin had found himself drawn towards the English folk music of his childhood.

“Much of my teenage years were spent obsessing over what bands like Free and Led Zeppelin were listening to, and as a teenager I’d go to my local arts centre and see people like Martin Simpson and Bert Jansch perform,” he recalls. “As I’ve got older I’ve begun to rediscover them, Nick Drake, and John Martyn. So I began to lean more into the British folk world, and that’s definitely expressed itself on the album.”

Ida Mae’s 2021 album Click Click Domino earned wide acclaim from outlets including Under the Radar, American Songwriter, Wonderland, Clash Magazine, Live for Live Music as well as Rolling Stone who writes of the title track, “With guitar assistance from shred wizard Marcus King, the tune is a heaving mass of scuzzy blues-rock riffs and thunderous drums that indicts social media for its isolating, alienating effects… Somewhere, Jack White is busy looking for new amp settings.”

Ida Mae Tour Dates:

11/02/23 - Zürich, Switzerland - X-Tra Musikcafe
11/03/23 - La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland - Bikini Test
11/04/23 - Basel, Switzerland - Sommercasino
11/07/23 - Munich, Germany - Strom
11/09/23 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub
11/13/23 - Cologne, Germany - LUXOR
11/21/23 - Manchester, UK - The Lodge (Deaf Institute)
11/22/23 - Glasgow, Scotland - Stereo
11/23/23 - Leeds, UK - Lending Room
11/28/23 - London, England - The Lower Third
11/29/23 - Brighton, England - The Hope & Ruin
12/02/23 - Norwich, England - Norwich Arts Centre
12/07/23 - Cardiff, Wales - Clwb Ifor Bach
12/08/23 - Bristol, England - The Louisiana

Photo Credit: Dean Chalkley



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Delilah Releases New Single Liquid Pearl Photo
Delilah Releases New Single 'Liquid Pearl'

The two EPs combine to create the Invaluable mixtape, released on limited edition 12” transparent violet vinyl. Delilah will celebrate with a London performance, November 9, before hitting the road throughout the UK, along with select EU dates, supporting Georgia [all dates below]. Pre-order Invaluable Vol. 1 & 2.

2
Ida Mae Release New Single Feel The World Turning From New Album Photo
Ida Mae Release New Single 'Feel The World Turning' From New Album

After making a strong impact with a string of electrifying singles, the London/Nashville duo Ida Mae return with the dreamy new track “Feel The World Turning,” the fourth installment from their upcoming studio album Thunder Above You, “Feel The World Turning” sits as one of the more emotive entries lifted from their forthcoming full-length.

3
Zach Bryan, Carrie Underwood & More Nominated For CMA Awards Photo
Zach Bryan, Carrie Underwood & More Nominated For CMA Awards

Top nominees include first-time nominee Jelly Roll with five nominations, while Luke Combs and HARDY collect four nominations each. Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and musician/producer Derek Wells secure three nominations apiece.

4
Zachary James Releases Classical Vocal Album Song of Myself Photo
Zachary James Releases Classical Vocal Album 'Song of Myself'

Grammy award-winning artist Zachary James unveils his first full-length classical vocal album, 'Song of Myself.' The new classical vocal song cycle, composed by James in his classical composition debut with additional music by cellist Wick Simmons, percussionist Ariel Campos, and guitarist Frederick Poholek.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
& JULIET