Ida Mae Announces Debut US Headlining Tour & Support Tour with Rodrigo Y Gabriela

Ida Mae have released a new video for their beautifully effortless track, "Love Is Still A Long Road." Directed by Tom Cowles, the video features footage of husband-and-wife duo Chris Turpin and Stephanie Jean as they travel across the US on tour. Ida Mae writes that "'Love Is Still A Long Road' is in some ways about us. We've existed on the road together for so long with an almost Bonnie & Clyde lifestyle....travelling alone in the car in cities and countries we never expected to see. It is kind of about being bound to one another."

Watch "Love Is Still A Long Road" below!

Ida Mae also recently released the T Bone Burnett-produced track "Baby I Need a Driver" as part of Amazon Music's "Produced By" series. "It was the last track we wrote when we were living in our attic room in Holloway in central London before moving to Nashville," writes Ida Mae. "We had the great privilege of working with T Bone in The Village Studio in Santa Monica alongside our favourite drummer on planet Earth Jay Bellarose. We tracked it live on Oscar Peterson's grand piano and had it down by the third take. T Bone is an instinctual producer and watching his listening and working process on one of our own tracks was a great honor."

The duo will soon embark on their debut U.S. headlining tour this fall, followed by a tour supporting Rodrigo y Gabriela. Closing out a banner year that saw the release of their debut album, as well as successful tours in support of Blackberry Smoke and Greta Van Fleet, Ida Mae has quickly established themselves as one of today's most essential live acts in the Americana genre. Find a full list of U.S. tour dates below or visit their website.

Tour Dates:

11/02/19 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center*

11/03/19 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge*

11/04/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy*

11/06/19 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark*

11/08/19 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Café*

11/09/19 - Akron, OH - Musica*

11/10/19 - Toronto, ON - The Rivoli*

11/13/19 - Allston, MA - Great Scott*

11/14/19 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Wonder Bar*

11/15/19 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land #

11/16/19 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall #

11/17/19 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly #

11/19/19 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant #

11/26/19 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre #

11/27/19 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre #

11/29/19 - McKees Rocks, PA - The Roxian Theatre #

11/30/19 - Harrisburg, PA - The Forum Auditorium #

12/02/19 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center #

12/03/19 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Civic Center Audiorium #

12/04/19 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center #

12/06/19 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater #

12/08/19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn*

12/09/19 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar*

12/12/19 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge*

02/18/20 - 02/22/20 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea

02/24/20 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse △

02/26/20 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live △

02/27/20 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall △

02/28/20 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall △

02/29/20 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theater △

* - With support from Logan Ledger

# - Supporting Rodrigo y Gabriela

△ - Supporting Tommy Emmanuel

Photo Credit: Dean Chalkley





