ICONA POP to Launch Fall U.S. Tour, RITUAL Album Due in August

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

ICONA POP has announced a series of U.S. tour dates set for this fall, in support of the duo's upcoming album RITUAL. The newly revealed shows include headline stops in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles, along with an appearance in Las Vegas that has yet to be detailed. Artist presale tickets go on sale today, with the general public sale to follow. The tour announcement arrives alongside the release of the group's new single, YELLOW TOP, the latest track released ahead of RITUAL, which is scheduled to arrive via Ultra Records/Iconic Sound Recordings.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 31 via iconapop.com/tour.

The tour announcement follows the release of Icona Pop's new single, 'Yellow Top,' the latest preview of Ritual. Bursting with sun-soaked energy, shimmering tropical house production, and the duo's signature club-ready pop sound, 'Yellow Top' captures the rush of a fleeting summer romance.

Anchored by the refrain, 'One hand under my yellow top / Two hands, show me who you are,' the track blends breezy indie-pop textures with dancefloor momentum.

Building on the momentum of title track, 'Ritual,' as well as 'Dance To This' and 'Butterfly Feelings,' 'Yellow Top' further expands the emotional landscape of Ritual, leaning into spontaneity, desire, and connection.

With Ritual, Icona Pop find Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo at their most emotionally open and creatively confident. Written during a deeply transformative period in their lives, the album explores friendship, reinvention, healing, motherhood, heartbreak, and joy while reaffirming the dancefloor as a place of release, connection, and self-discovery.

Speaking on the project, Icona Pop reveal: 'Healing requires you to slow down and reflect, but you can't work on yourself 24/7 forever. Eventually, you have to get back out into the world and see what happens. You might mess up—but that could be exactly what you need. For us, the dance floor has always been a place where we find ourselves and each other again. It's where we can disappear into the music and let go of everything else.'

Throughout Ritual, Icona Pop transform deeply personal experiences into expansive, feel-good anthems without sacrificing the emotional honesty that has defined their evolution as artists. The album captures the duo at their most authentic—celebrating resilience, friendship, vulnerability, and the freedom found on the dancefloor.

2026 North American Tour Dates

09/25 – Baby's All Right – Brooklyn, NY

10/02 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

11/20 – TBA – Las Vegas, NV

11/21 – Moroccan Lounge – Los Angeles, CA

2026 Scandinavian Tour Dates

10/23 – Pustervik – Göteborg, Sweden

10/24 – Mejeriet – Lund, Sweden

10/30 - Vulkan Arena – Oslo, Norway

11/06 - Arbis Bar & Salong - Norrköping, Sweden

11/07 – Berns – Stockholm, Sweden

11/13 – Pumpehuset – Copenhagen, Denmark

Photo Credit: Teitur Ardal

About Icona Pop

Icona Pop has always represented the ultimate freedom of expression for its two members and longtime friends, Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo. Their fearless approach as women and artists has fueled their impact as one of pop music's most innovative and irresistible multiplatinum, chart-topping forces. Today, they continue to evolve—owning who they are as mothers, creative partners, entrepreneurs, and leaders, while bringing that same sense of empowerment and authenticity to everything they create. Caroline and Aino went from being club kids in Stockholm to commanding clubs, arenas, and festivals around the world. Following an independent grind, Icona Pop first reached critical mass in 2012 with their breakout single 'I Love It' [feat. Charli XCX], a generational anthem that went 5x Platinum, sold over 10 million copies, and surpassed 1 billion global streams. Their 2013 debut This Is… Icona Pop earned widespread acclaim and was followed by a run of Gold-certified singles, sold-out tours, and major support slots alongside artists including Miley Cyrus, One Direction, The Chainsmokers, and the late Avicii. Beyond music, they've delivered standout performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and America's Got Talent, and appeared on HBO's Girls, Saturday Night Live, and as Satin and Chenille in the Trolls film franchise. Known for their dynamic collaborations with Joel Corry, Galantis, Sofi Tukker, and more, Icona Pop returned in 2023 with CLUB ROMANTECH, their first album in a decade, which received critical praise from The Guardian, Forbes, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and beyond. Now, with new music including their latest single 'Ritual' featuring Daya, Icona Pop continue to push forward—blending emotional honesty with euphoric, club-ready production. Their music remains rooted in connection, transformation, and the power of the dancefloor, capturing the spirit of two artists at the height of their creative confidence.

RITUAL marks a period of creative and emotional openness for Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo, with the album addressing themes of friendship, healing, motherhood, and reinvention. Following the U.S. tour dates, ICONA POP is set to head to Scandinavia for a previously announced run of the RITUAL Tour, with stops including Göteborg, Lund, Oslo, Norrköping, Stockholm, and Copenhagen.



Photo Credit: Teitur Ardal

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...