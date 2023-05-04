Iceland Airwaves Adds Bombay Bicycle Club, Ghostly Kisses, Andy Shauf, And More To 2023 Lineup

Following their first announcement for 2023, Iceland Airwaves have shared a whole host of new names who will be heading to Reykjavík's iconic downtown home for the beloved tastemaker festival this year. Bringing together the best in local Icelandic talent alongside emerging and much-celebrated global acts, this year's Airwaves event happens from 2-4 November 2023. The festival is vital in capturing Europe's appetite for new music with 2022's iteration heralded as "one of the most idiosyncratic festivals in the world, and one which will keep calling you back," by NME.

Much-loved indie outfit Bombay Bicycle Club lead today's announcement of 34 new names for Iceland Airwaves 2023, with the promise of a set brimming with sparkling indie gems spanning a career of almost two decades. From the exciting urgency of their breakthrough debut album 'I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose', to the more intricate, yet still just as catchy, musings on their most recent full length LP 'Everything Else Has Gone Wrong', pairing the band's alternative indie ethereal tracks with the stunning surroundings Iceland has to offer is sure to make for an unforgettable experience this November.

Cementing the festival's status once again as a vital point of discovery for new music on a global scale, Irish garage punks Sprints, Franco-American brothers Faux Real, Canadian singer-songwriter Andy Shauf, indie electronica from Montreal Ghostly Kisses, Norwegian popstar SKAAR and German bedroom producer Donkey Kid also join the bill for Iceland Airwaves 2023 today. Appearing alongside previously announced names such as Yard Act, Blondeshell, Balming Tiger and Squid, it sets the event up for another electrifying takeover of downtown Reykjavík this winter.

With even more emerging talent from the local areas also included in this latest line-up announcement, Iceland Airwaves are once again showcasing the best of the best when it comes to Icelandic talent. Taking inspiration from fellow Airwaves 2023 performer Andy Shauf and Aldous Harding, Árný Margrét hails from Westfjörds in Iceland, a fact which comes to fruition in her music as she reflects on what it's like living in an isolated location.

In stark contrast, earlier this year she travelled to America to take part in the Airwaves showcase at SXSW. Preparing for the release of their second album 'The Light', Eydís Evensen will also be appearing at Airwaves this November, where she will prove just why her 'KEXP at Home' session is the most streamed from the COVID pandemic period, alongside the solo project of acclaimed composer and producer Herdís Stefánsdóttir, Kónguló who will be making their debut appearance at Iceland Airwaves 2023. They'll also be joined across the festival by fellow local acts Kusk og Óviti and Kári Egilsson, as well as elective Icelandic habitant Jelena Ciric.

Recently crowned Best Indoor Festival at the 2022 European Festival Awards, Iceland Airwaves continues to solidify its reputation for one of the most experimental and captivating tastemaking festivals the world has to offer. Set against the stunning backdrop of Reykjavík, you can expect everything from secret concerts, fashion and art shows, poetry readings and maybe even an appearance from the aurora borealis, alongside the event's compelling music programming. Iceland also offers unique experiences unlike anywhere else in the world, with the capital surrounded by a natural world quite literally exploding with geysers, volcanoes, waterfalls, geothermal pools and more.

All the iconic venues and cornerstones of the festival are confirmed for the official programme, including Reykjavík Art Museum, Gamla Bíó, Iðnó, Fríkirkjan Church, Gaukurinn and Húrra with more to be revealed as the line up grows.

Iceland Airwaves is dedicated to booking gender-balanced line-ups as part of the festival's ongoing work with Keychange, and having honoured the pledge just as soon as it was signed in 2019, gender-parity still remains a vital part of what the festival represents and the community of creatives that it reflects.

Iceland Airwaves 2023 lineup [A-Z]: Andy Shauf, Anna Gréta, Árný Margrét, Ásdís, Ash Olsen, Balming Tiger, Blondshell, Bombay Bicycle Club, Cassia, Celebs, Clubdub, Cyber, Daniil, DOMi and JD Beck, Donkey Kid, Eydís Evensen, Faux Real, FETISH, Fran Vasilic, Gallus, Ghostly Kisses, Greyskies, GRÓA, Jelena Ciric, JJ Paulo, Jonathan Hultén, Kári Egilsson, Kónguló, Kristin Sesselja, Kneecap, Kusk & Óviti, Kvikindi, Lime Garden, Lón, Love'n'joy, Madmadmad, Markéta Irglová, Monikaze, Mugison, Myrkvi, Nanna, Neonme, Sandrayati, Sigrún Stella, SKAAR, Soffía, Sprints, Squid, Superjava, Superserious, The Goa Express, The Haunted Youth, Tilbury, Trentemøller, Whispering Sons, Yard Act