Iceblynk Release Self-Titled Debut EP

The Queens, NY-based indie-pop trio, Iceblynk, made up of Andrea Lynn (vocals) and brothers Martin (guitars, bassVI, mellotron-D) and James Newman (bass, drums, lapsteel) release their debut, self-titled EP Iceblynk via A Secret Brand.

To accompany the EP release, the band highlights their latest single "Seen Gone," which features guitarist Martin Newman cleverly layering hypnotizing and dreamy guitar plucks over a 12-string guitar throughout the track. From there, a solid drum groove and silky-smooth Fender BassVI steps in to lead the listener into the crescendo.

"'Seen Gone' was originally recorded for Iceblynk's straight-to-vinyl limited release as 'Seagulls,'" explains vocalist Andrea Lynn. "I insisted not only that we include it on the EP, but that it should be highlighted as one of our singles. It's one of my favorite songs to perform and in some ways, departs from our previous singles. It's more of an emotionally charged slow burner, with gently hypnotic guitar leading us in and soft vocals that reference the sensations of flowing like a dream and floating away. All of it beckoning us to lean in and listen closely.

From quiet beginnings, "Seen Gone" eventually bursts forth, intense in every sense with fevered layers of guitar and soaring vocals. Moments later, the rising tide recedes with all elements circling back to the beginning as we slowly drift back into silence."

"The 'Iceblynk' EP is our introduction to the world and represents who we are in the present," explains Iceblynk co-founder Martin Newman, who currently also plays with shoegaze legends The Veldt. "It also hints to where we're headed in the future and what to expect from our full-length next year. It's also an introduction to the name change."

"We chose to release 'Tragic' as the introduction to our EP as its driving force and evolving richness of tightly interwoven guitars lock in the listener from the start," adds vocalist Andrea Lynn. "While the vocal melody has a light and bright feel, the lyrics hint at a growing sense of despair/dissolution, creating a playful dissonance."

"Production-wise, 'Tragic' began as a clean, jangly-pop song with a slightly quirky chord progression," Newman continues. "But as the recording process went on and our pandemic spending increased, we added Gamechanger's Bigsby pedal and Mastro Valvola's Lysergic Energy Module to the mix, and the guitars warped into something more along the lines of My Bloody Valentine crossed with Emma from Lush, which gave the song more of its edge and dreamy textures.

By chance theremin extraordinaire Pamelia Stickney happened to be in town while we were recording, so to break up the onslaught of guitars, we had her lay down a solo during the bridge."