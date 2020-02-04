Ice Cube, Atmosphere, And Sean Paul Added to California Roots Music And Arts Festival Lineup
The California Roots Music and Arts Festival has become synonymous with the North American reggae and roots music scene, but for years the event has also featured some of the biggest names in hip hop. The 2015 edition had the legendary Roots headline and Cypress Hill also perform that year. Minneapolis' Atmosphere has become a staple at the festival with 2020 being their fourth year. Cali Roots has also featured Rhymesayers labelmates Brother Ali and Dilated Peoples. 2018 included the Bay Area legend E-40, who brought his "hyphy" style to the stage and 2017 had old school revivalists Jurassic 5 getting the crowd going before the epic set from Nas blew everyone away that year.2020 sees west coast hip hop legend Ice Cube headlining Sunday, May 24. The award-winning lyricist, producer, actor and director began his music career nearly 30 years ago with iconic rap group N.W.A. Ice Cube eventually left the group and established himself as a successful solo artist, releasing some of the most memorable rap songs of a generation including "Check Yo Self" and "It Was A Good Day." He then became an accomplished actor with a number of starring movie roles from horror to comedy including the hilarious Friday series with Chris Tucker. Jamaican dancehall artist Sean Paul, who makes his Cali Roots debut this year, also raps throughout his catalog including the GRAMMY award winning album Dutty Rock, that showcases his hits ""Gimme the Light," "Like Glue" and "I'm Still in Love with You." The album went 2 times Platinum in the U.S. cementing his place in modern music history. "Hip hop evolved from Jamaican sound system culture and elements of reggae music, so it is so organic for me to book hip hop legends alongside our reggae & roots lineup each year," states co-producer Dan Sheehan." He adds, "Cali Roots fans look forward to the hip hop sets, which switches thing up a bit, while still keeping the Cali Roots vibe." GA tickets and Redwood passes are on sale now at https://californiarootsfestival.com/tickets. Friday, May 22
Rebelution
Atmosphere
Chronixx
J Boog
Pepper
Nahko And Medicine For The People
Tarrus Riley
The Movement
Satsang
Nattali Rize
Earthkry
Natural Vibrations
Arise Roots
Kash'd Out Saturday, May 23
Stick Figure
Sean Paul
Tribal Seeds
Trevor Hall
The Green
Collie Buddz
The Expendables
Dub Inc
Iya Terra
Bumpin Uglies
The Elovaters
Sensi Trails Sunday, May 24
Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
Ice Cube
Jimmy Cliff
Sublime With Rome
Common Kings
Cultura Profética
Durand Jones & The Indications
Hirie
Natiruts
Mike Love
Keznamdi
Through The Roots
Artikal Sound System
Vana Liya FESTIVAL DETAILS
The 11th Annual California Roots Music and Arts Festival
Dates: Friday, May 22, 2020 - Sunday May 24, 2020
Time: 10:00 am - 11:00 pm PDT
Venue: Monterey County Fair and Event Center
Address: 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey, CA 93940
Admission: Varies
Age restrictions: All Ages