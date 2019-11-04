Ian Roland & The Subtown Set Announce Debut Album

Sussex folk trio - IAN ROLAND & THE SUBTOWN SET - are delighted to present their brand new single: 'In The Darkness'.

A real warmer for the soul, 'In The Darkness' is a track perfectly poised to stave off the spectres of those encroaching long nights.

"Where do our lives go, moving fast and slow. Speed of light brought us here, speed of light disappears, into the void" reflects vocalist Ian Roland on a tender train of thought many will empathise with in the shadow of the long winter months ahead. "But I can hear you in the darkness, hear you in the darkness" he coos with a rousing sense of hope and optimism.

An orchestral-folk gem that gleams with glittering acoustics, radiant harmonies, and flowing string sections courtesy of violinist Simon Yapp and cellist Brione Jackson; the accomplished arrangements offer vivid colour to Ian's typically heartfelt and always endearing lyrical offerings.

Taking us inside the emotional backstory that shaped the new single, Ian says:

"The song is about those fleeting brief moments when you feel alive, aware and living. It was written, not wholly, but in part, in memory of my dear friend, Tim Cross (The Mike Oldfield Band, The Adverts, The Skids, Doll By Doll, Hall & Oates). Tim was a Producer and Composer and I worked with him for over 20 years on various music projects including albums for TV Smith, Dana Gillespie and on projects for TV and Radio. Tim passed away in 2012."

'In The Darkness' is fittingly accompanied with a picturesque video that finds the band performing under a panoply of stars on a crisp autumn evening. Created with J R Lewis Films, the video was shot close-to-home upon the scenic Sussex Downs just beyond Brighton.

'In The Darkness' stands as the first single of a forthcoming new album arriving on 28th February 2020: 'Double Rainbow'. As with the single, all 11 tracks of the upcoming long-player were engineered by Séadna McPhail, mastered by Alan Lowles at Airtight Studios, Manchester. Initial recordings were made at Simon Yapp's studio, Subtown Studios, in Brighton a fact that owes itself to origin of the band's name: Ian Roland & The Subtown Set. Acclaimed producer Nigel Stonier (Thea Gilmore, The Waterboys, Joan Baez, Martha Wainwright, Fairport Convention) also offered his golden touch on a number of tracks set to feature on the release, following his commendable work on the band's two previous EPs, 'Day Became You' (2017) and 'The Valley' (2018). Taking in sounds from soulful folk, to skiffle to rock'n'roll and folk-pop, the band's keenly anticipated debut sees the band traverse a breadth of styles and genres with wide-eyed ambition. Underpinned by Ian's eloquent and emotive lyricism, 'Double Rainbow' promises a beautiful and breathtaking release in waiting for the new year. Standby for further new music from the record in the coming weeks...

Ian Roland & The Subtown Set are songwriter and guitarist, Ian Roland, joined by Simon Yapp, on violin and Jade Woodhouse, on cello. They are a #FolkPop #SoulFolk group with a nod to the classical and an embrace of three-part harmonies.

Since 2015, when Ian and Simon started performing live as a duo, they have played 300+ gigs in and around Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, London, Sussex and Kent, supporting acts such as Martin Simpson, The Black Feathers, Stick In The Wheel, and TV Smith. In support of their upcoming debut album, Ian and band will be taking 'Double Rainbow' out of the studio and to live venues across the nation in 2019 and into 2020. You can catch the band at the following fixtures:

IAN ROLAND & THE SUBTOWN SET 2019/20 TOUR DATES



- 2019 -

NOVEMBER

Tues 5th Nov 2019 - (eve) - Brian Player's - Acoustic Cafe Radio Show, Alton (Live Radio session)

Sun 17th Nov 2019 - (8pm) - Lamb Lewes Live, The Lamb, 10 Fisher St, Lewes BN7 2DG Lamb Lewes Live

Mon 18th Nov 2019 - (5pm) - Pete Jones Show - Radio Reverb, Brighton (Live Radio session)

Sun 24th Nov 2019 - (2.30pm) - Hobgoblin Music - In-Store - Brighton, 8 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3XF (Live In-Store session)



DECEMBER

Mon 9th Dec 2019 - (7.30pm) Mrs Yarringtons @ 4Seasons , 3 The Waterfront, Eastbourne BN23 5UZ



- 2020 -





JANUARY

Sat 11th Jan 2020 - UK Americana Bar TV Show (Live session) theukamericanabar.com

Thurs 16th Jan 2020 - (8pm doors) - The Anchor Folk Club, The Blue Anchor Pub, 155 High Road, Byfleet, Surrey. KT14 7RL



FEBRUARY

Sat 1st Feb 2020 - (4pm-6pm) - World Folk Show, Marlow FM 97.5 (Live Radio session)

Wed 19th Feb 2020 - (8pm doors) - D3W3, Alton Rugby Club, 23 Anstey Ln, Alton GU34 2NB

Sat 29th Feb 2020 - (1pm) - Union Music Store - In-Store - Lewes. A live In-Store session for the launch of the new album, 'Double Rainbow', at Union Music Store, 1 Lansdown Place, Lewes BN7 2JT

MARCH

Sun 1st March 2020 - (9pm) - Doug Welch's Folk Show - BBC Radio Kent 96.7 FM | 104.2 FM (Live Radio session)

Sun 29th March 2020 - (3.30pm) - Lewes Con Club - Sundays in the Bar, 139 High Street, Lewes BN7 1XS



MAY

Wed 6th May 2020 - (7.30pm) - Lymington Folk & Blues Club, White Hart, 17 Milford Road, SO41 9DF





