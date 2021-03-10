Ian Janes Turns Back Time In Music Video For New Single 'Amnesia'

The song all started as Janes scrawled out some lyrical ideas around the theme of 'trying to forget.' "I stumbled on the word 'amnesia,'" said Ian Janes (he/him). "It's such a smooth, musical word; it speaks and sings so well. I soon realized that the whole song should sound like a conversation between the singer and 'amnesia'...refer to 'amnesia' in the 2nd person as if they were a character in the story... a friend that I was leaning on for help and heartbreak relief."

"Amnesia" is the newest single ahead of the release of Episode 5, a project that pairs Janes' fifth album with a physical companion book of lyrics, photos and narratives about the writing and recording process. It's an irresistible pop song that draws clear influences from soul, R&B and jazz. It's instantly familiar, yet still fresh and original. Like the rest of Episode 5, it combines vintage and modern sounds seamlessly.

Alongside the single, Janes has released a new music video for "Amnesia" that thematically holds true to its namesake. "A few years ago, while digitizing some old family VHS tapes, I re-discovered a bunch of footage of my performances that my parents and grandparents had lovingly kept since I started gigging at 13 years old, I knew that there was something very cool and funny that could be developed with it." Together with video director Brittany Farhat (Brittpaperscissors) Janes made good on that promise with the "Amnesia" music video.

The video mixes the archival footage with new shots of Ian performing while wearing the same actual t-shirt from the clip from when he was 14yrs old, playing the guitar behind his head. "The idea of having me collaborate with my 14yr old self, while dressed the same, was just too irresistible to ignore!"

Creating a video that strolls down memory lane to go along with a song whose main character obsessively dwells on old memories was a purposeful choice.

"It highlights the underlying message of what is happening in the character's mind...the very thing that he is asking 'amnesia' to help him make go away," said Janes. "The main point of the video is to have a laugh; to remind myself of hairstyles, dorky outfits and cringy, awkward stage moves that I might rather forget; but it's also about celebrating the fun and friendships of my life in music up until now."

Watch here: