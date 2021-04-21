Ian Janes Releases New Single 'Vital Signs'

Sometimes, there's this serendipitous phenomenon of everything falling into place from the very get-go during the creative process. For artist, songwriter, and producer Ian Janes (he/him), this scenario was the case for 'Vital Signs,' the latest single off his upcoming new album.

This was largely due to the artistic chemistry between Janes and British producer and songwriter, Zak Lloyd, whose resume of work includes artists such as Calum Scott, Charli XCX, and James Morrison, and is credited as a co-writer on the track. "It turned out that we were crazy about all of the same music, so finding a direction wasn't something we even had to discuss," recalls Janes. "Within minutes of walking into the studio Zak had a track started, I suggested the title and a few initial lyrics, and we were off."



'Vital Signs' is taken from Episode 5, a project that pairs Janes' fifth album with a physical companion book of lyrics, photos, and narratives about the writing and recording process of his latest record. "This track ('Vital Signs') is the most complex vocal arrangement on the record," explains Janes. "I overdubbed multiple tracks of my voice, in multiple octaves, even slightly disguising it at times to create depth. There are also 5 or 6 layers of guitars on this one...all of them adding different layers of interest and ear candy."

Add some studio magic and some elbow grease and what results is a superbly crafted pop song that draws distinct influence from soul, R&B, and jazz to form a track that is as instantly irresistible as it is fresh in its own right, a perfect fit for Episode 5's overarching combination of vintage and modern sounds.

'Vital Signs' is available now on all major streaming services. Listen below.