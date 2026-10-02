Ian Harrison Releases '30 or 21' Exploring Adulthood Uncertainty

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Developing singer/storyteller Ian Harrison explores the feeling of uncertainty in adulthood with new sing-along anthem, '30 or 21.' Listen here.

''30 or 21' is very much inspired by the learning curves that come with growing into an adult: never being what people want you to be but still making progress in your own ways that feel great. It has that message of, 'who cares what other people think, I'm figuring it out,' and owning that,' Harrison shared. 'I wrote this song with Jared Scott and Steve Solomon and genuinely could not have been a better crew to write it with. It was easy and we all had a blast with this one. When people hear it, I hope they have as much fun with this song as I did making it.'

This release follows Harrison's debut EP, Jealous, released earlier this year. 'After coming off a project like Jealous, where I feel like I had a lot of weight behind it, this just feels like a breath of fresh air. I'm good at taking things seriously and this song is about the exact opposite of that,' Harrison explained.

Harrison is currently on the road with The Jack Wharff Band following his opening stint with Cooper Alan throughout the U.K. and Ireland. Later this year he will join Tyler Nance on his Midwest Memoir Tour on select dates.

Photo Credit: Matthew Berinato | Download



Photo Credit: Matthew Berinato | Download

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