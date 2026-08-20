IPR to Join NUMERO GROUP Pop-Up in NYC, Lanterna to Play Live Set

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Independent Project Records (IPR), the label Kansas City's The Pitch recently said is '...curating the best releases you've never heard of', announced that it will be taking part in Numero Group's New York City pop-up store on the weekend of August 28th-30th.

IPR will be present with LPs, Special Edition CDs, prints and collectable ephemera, while label founder Bruce Licher (Savage Republic, Scenic), will be joining Henry Frayne of the band Lanterna for a special in-store live set on Sunday August 30 at 3pm.

Over the summer, the Chicago based independent label Numero Group took up residency in Lower Manhattan at 186 Front Street to bring their Chicago Factory Outlet store to New York City. They arrived at the location with a truckful of LPs, CDs, tapes, shirts, hats, duster cats, and dingers and set up shop at the corner of Front St. and John St. Next to the Numero Groups' titles, on the last weekend of August fans will also be able to find new IPR releases, older titles and rarities from the label's vast vinyl and CD catalog, plus T-shirts and Licher's renowned letterpress-printed ephemera.

The goal of the Numero Group pop-up store is to bring the Big Apple the largest selection of titles available in one place for a full-sweep, no-bin-left-unflipped shopping experience. No mark-ups, no shipping fees, no postal delays, just one shop filled with as many Numero (& IPR!) records as possible. The store will run through Labor Day.

Some more details on the Numero Group Pop Up Store

Where: (186 Front St.) At the corner of Front St. and John St. in Lower Manhattan in the Seaport District New York, NY 10038

Closest Subway: Fulton St. 2, 3, J, Z

When: Wednesdays through Sundays, now through September 7th

Wednesday: 12 pm - 5 pm, Thursday: 12 pm - 5 pm, Friday: 11 am - 7 pm, Saturday: 11 am - 7 pm, Sunday: 12 pm - 5 pm

More about IPR

Known for their unique musical sensibilities and extraordinary artwork & design, Independent Project Records is a favorite of record collectors and music fans alike for their bespoke packaging and attention to detail. Grammy-nominated founder Bruce Licher's graphic design and his hand-letterpress packaging have been a mainstay in music circles since 1982's Tragic Figures from Savage Republic. Since that time, the label has released seminal albums and singles from artists as diverse as Savage Republic, Alison's Halo, Human Hands, Kommunity FK, Camper Van Beethoven, Scenic, For Against, Deception Bay, Half String, Autumnfair, The Dentists, Tone, WOO, Stereolab and more. Since the label's relaunch in 2020, IPR has released new music, lost albums, reissues with bonus tracks on digital, compact disc and vinyl formats for a variety of artists including A Produce, Afterimage, Alison Clancy, David J, Half String, Bruce Licher, Greg Lisher, Jeffrey Runnings, The Ophelias, Red Temple Spirits, Savage Republic, Scenic, Shiva Burlesque, Springhouse, Torn Boys, WOO and multiple various artist compilations. Coming up in 2026 and 2027 are new titles and expanded reissues from David J, Driveway Ceiling, Kommunity FK, Middle Class and more.

Photo Credit: Kevin Estrada



Photo Credit: Kevin Estrada

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