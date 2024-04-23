I.M of MONSTA X to Embark on First Ever Solo Headlining World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MONSTA X’s dynamic rapper and vocalist, I.M, embarks on his new journey as a solo artist by announcing dates for his ‘Off The Beat’ World Tour.

The soloist will ignite the world with his first ever solo headlining tour that will kick off in Seoul before proceeding to showcasing storytelling performances for fans in major European cities, followed by a North American tour leg, before ending in Asia. As the sole member of MONSTA X to embark on a global solo adventure, the K-pop star is poised to captivate the audiences with his charisma, explosive energy, and genre-defying artistry.

Fueling the anticipation, I.M has dropped the latest music video from his third EP, “Off The Beat,” making this his second release of 2024. Earlier in April, he released the body of work with six new tracks, ‘LURE,’ ‘Bust it,’ ‘X0,’ ‘Skyline,’ ‘MMI,’ and ‘nbdy.’ While each song embodies a unique story, this extended playlist is all about being his genuine self and reflects the theme of ‘not following the regular path,’ and practicing ‘unconventionalism.’ The record-breaking artist delves deeper into uncharted territory with this new release, infusing his raw talent as a producer, singer-songwriter, and rapper with the genuine spirit of his avant-garde persona.

Beyond the stage, I.M remains stylish and iconic by straddling the worlds of both music and fashion. From collaborations with Versace and Swarovski, to turning heads at Polo Ralph Lauren and BOSS, I.M is a trendsetter, trailblazer, and fashion icon. This tour presents a new opportunity to witness I.M’s bold style, both musically and on stage.

Get ready to witness I.M embark on his first ever solo tour showcasing his distinctive storytelling live in 18 cities across the world. For more information on tour dates and tickets, please visit I.M’s social media channels on Instagram and Twitter. The general public can buy tickets starting from April 29 at 10 am PDT and 8 am EDT with presale taking place on April 26 at the same time for those with the presale code.

2024 Off The Beat World Tour Dates:

All dates and cities below are subject to change.

KOREA

May 25-26 Seoul

EUROPE

July 26 London, UK

July 28 Paris, FR

Aug. 1 Cologne, GE

Aug. 3 Berlin, GE

UNITED STATES

Aug. 8 Boston, MA

Aug. 10 New York, NY

Aug. 15 Toronto, ON

Aug. 17 Chicago, IL

Aug. 23 Houston, TX

Aug. 25 Dallas, TX

Aug. 27 Vancouver, BC

Aug. 29 San Francisco, CA

Aug. 31 Los Angeles, CA

ASIA

Sept. 19 Taipei

Sept. 22 Tokyo

Sept. 24 Bangkok

Sept. 29 Macau

ABOUT I.M

I.M (Im Chang-Kyun) is a member and the lead rapper of the Korean boy group, MONSTA X, who debuted in 2015. Even as the youngest member of the group, I.M has shown his talent and potential as a soloist through numerous mixtapes and solo EPs, where he contributed to the composing, arranging, and writing of the lyrics. His solo debut EP “DUALITY”, released in February 2021, has gained massive success with five tracks ranking in Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart, reaching 8.5 million views on YouTube for his lead track, “God Damn”, music video and holds over 15.9 million streams on Spotify. While remaining a part of MONSTA X, I.M is currently focusing more on his solo career. With the second EP “OVERDRIVE” released under Sony Music Entertainment Korea in June 2023, he showed a wider range of skills with a style change in his music compared to his work with MONSTA X. This EP ranked first in 14 countries on the iTunes Global Chart and achieved over 1 million streams within 24 hours of the release, which led to this extended playlist to place on the Melon Hall of Fame. The album carefully sets out the musical worldview pursued by I.M as a soloist through deep, sophisticated sounds and delicate melodies. I.M has been showing great success and growth as he continues to reveal a more unique side of him as well as connects with his fans through his latest albums and singles, such as his debut EP “Duality," his last album “Overdrive,” and his latest single “Slowly.” All five songs in the “Duality” album charted on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart and has about 45 million all time global streams.

Photo Credit: Sony Music Entertainment Korea Inc