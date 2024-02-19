ILEE Debuts On EXIT Soundscape With 'Time Goes By'

EXIT Soundscape releases latest release produced by iLEE – ‘Time Goes By.' Atmospheric and theatrical, this track unfolds from the depths into a captivating melody, seamlessly weaving mantra-like chants and igniting an inevitable dance.

iLEE is an international DJ, music producer, and the owner and founder of SmiLee Records. Combining elements of Afro House, Melodic House, and Tech House, iLEE enlivens underground audiences from Europe to North America and beyond with her inspiring approach to electronic music.

With over 2 million followers on Instagram, iLEE has already garnered wide recognition and acclaim in the world of house music despite being an emerging artist. On top of performing at the award-winning European music festival EXIT, she extends her musical diversity through her alter ego, Lady Lee, acclaimed for her legendary performances spanning Open Format to Hip-Hop and R&B. Her tracks, meticulously remixed to acoustical perfection, consistently rank in the Top 100 on Beatport and Spotify, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her next release.

IIn 2022, she closed the Main Stage at the EXIT Festival after Calvin Harris, leaving 25,000 fans chanting her name. She is the first female DJ to play at the famous Baoli Cannes Club, she has graced renowned nightclubs and beach clubs across Asia and Europe and is set to take over the world one stage at a time.

iLEE's ultimate vision as a creator is to bring happiness to the masses through sound, light, and beauty.