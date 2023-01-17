Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
IAMX Unveils Two Tours & Albums For 2023

The spring tour across North America will follow the release of the first lyrically-driven IAMX album, with a second full album and European tour coming this fall.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Chris Corner's beautifully dark cult electronic project IAMX returns this year with two evocative new albums and tours.

Today the project announces the FAULT LINES1 Tour which will see Corner and his live band performing across North America and Europe for the first time since 2019. The spring tour across North America will follow the release of the first lyrically-driven IAMX album in as many years, with a second full album and European tour coming this fall.

The cold, grinding, synthetic soundscapes of Fault Lines combine with biting lyrical themes of psychological fracture, social division, and the ineffable forces of nature. Both albums showcase a new, harder side of IAMX while elevating the melody and emotions at the core of the project to new heights.

On stage the band, comprised of Corner and logtime live collaborators Janine Gezang (vocals, keys, bass) and Jon Siren (drums), will combine muscular classics from throughout the expansive IAMX catalog with the bold new material of Fault Lines. Fans can expect the awe of IAMX's psycho-sexual, explosive and passionate performance paired with striking theatrical lights, visuals, filth glam and the bands' never-ending existential need to become one with the audience.

The North American tour will end with a bang in Los Angeles, CA, a city full of inspiration that is deeply intertwined with IAMX. Opening the night will be Skinny Puppy co-founder cEvin Key, with a unique electronic dance set, written and programmed specifically for this event. Additional support acts for the tour will be announced soon.

IAMX Bio

Chris Corner's process of becoming IAMX has been theatrical, transcendent and communal. Androgynous and visceral, he has metamorphosed from small-town kid to international pop star with iconic trip-hop group Sneaker Pimps, to a creator of raw art that disrupts gender and genre.

Fueling electronic experimentation with punk energy and confessional lyricism, Corner's dark sound, performances, videos, fashion and persona are larger than life, iconoclastic and shockingly intimate.

After releasing Kiss + Swallow in 2004 and moving from his native UK to Berlin, Germany in 2005, IAMX released six additional albums over the following eight years.

In 2013 Corner started suffering from Chronic Insomnia and Depression, prompting a move to Los Angeles and yielding the album Metanoia in 2015.

An intensely cathartic body of work, Metanoia represented a comeback and a turning point in Corner's life. The album allowed him to explore themes of mental health that eventually led to partnerships with organizations like The You Rock Foundation, to start his own mental health podcast called HEADNOISE and to release HEADSTREAMS (Spring 2022), an art and poetry book on the subject.

Since 2015 IAMX has released several more albums ranging from experimental electronica to the highly anticipated 2018 studio album Alive In New Light - to his 2020 acoustic album Echo Echo, which Corner co-produced with Grammy Award winning uber-producer David Bottrill (Tool, The Smashing Pumpkins, Mastodon).

In 2021 the prolific artist delivered a long-awaited new album with Sneaker Pimps and a modular electronic album as IAMX, titled Machinate, which garnered a first-round GRAMMY nomination for best-electronic album.

Both have been released via his new record label UNFALL, which he founded alongside longtime IAMX collaborator and live bassist Janine Gezang, with the goal of supporting music with a real message and keeping revenue streams transparent and accessible for any artist UNFALL supports and releases.

Corner is a heavily licensed artist, with 16 IAMX tracks on ABC's series 'How To Get Away with Murder' alone, multiple songs on 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation', amongst many other top shows globally and numerous soundtrack and commercial contributions as Sneaker Pimps.

As a video artist, Corner crafts stunning live visuals and music videos for IAMX and other acts such as his close friend and collaborator Gary Numan.

Just as the X in mathematics signifies the variable and unpredictable, Corner's identity and artistry evolve through experiment and fierce independence. As a result, his work continues to deepen with his ever-expanding catalogue of projects.

Fault Lines 1 Live Dates

NORTH AMERICA

27 May - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

28 May - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

30 May - El Paso, TX - Rock House

1 June - Austin, TX - Elysium

2 June - San Antonio, TX - Sam's

3 June - Houston, TX - Numbers

6 June - Tampa, FL -Orpheum

7 June - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

9 June - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

10 June - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts

11 June - New York City, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

14 June - Rochester, NY - Photo City

15 June - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

16 June - Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag

18 June - Madison, WI - Crucible

19 June - Kansas City, KS - Record Bar

21 June - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

22 June - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

24 June - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

25 June - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

27 June - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

28 June - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

29 June - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater*

*with cEvin Key​

EUROPE

26 September - Bratislava, SK - Majestic Music Club

28 September - Prague, CZ - Lucerna

29 September - Budapest, HU - A38

30 September - Graz, A - PPC

01 October - Vienna, A - SIMM City

03 October - Sankt Gallen, CH - bruchteil grabenhalle

04 October - Munich, D - Ampere

06 October - Barcelona, E - Apollo 2

07 October - Madrid, E - Sala Mon

09 October - Brussels, B - Ancienne Belgique

10 October - Paris, F - Trabendo

11 October - Cologne, D - Live Music Hall

13 October - Leipzig, D - Täubchenthal

14 October - Hamburg, D - Markthalle

15 October - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

17 October - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli De Helling

18 October - Frankfurt, D - Zoom

21 October - Berlin, D - Columbia Theater

22 October - Warsaw, PL - Progresja

24 October - Wroclaw, PL - Zaklete Rewiry

25 October - Brno, CZ - Fleda

27 October - Stockholm, S - Slaktkyrkan

28 October - Gothenburg, S - Trädgår'n



