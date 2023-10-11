I Ya Toyah to Release New Single 'Panic Room' This Month

I Ya Toyah will release a new single ‘Panic Room’ on October 27. During a recent tour with Stabbing Westward in September, I Ya Toyah performed this unreleased single with guest Walter Flakus of Stabbing Westward.

I Ya Toyah on keyboards, pedal stations and vocals and Walter on raging guitars created a mayhem that resulted in a demand for the single to become available for download and streaming. This is a little teaser of what it looked like in the NYC and Baltimore.

‘Panic Room’ is the first of many singles by I Ya Toyah produced together with Walter Flakus. This collaboration has been a long time coming. Walter says “From the first time I heard the Out Of Order EP, I knew Ania is something special. Getting the opportunity to remix her song “Prey” gave me the chance to work her magical voice. I fell in love with her voice and her music instantly. I didn’t want it to end, and luckily neither did she.

Working on this new collection of songs has been super exciting. Ania is a fountain of great ideas, and she’s allowed me to help focus and together, elevate her music. I can’t wait for people to hear it. I know they’ll be blown away.”

Ania, I Ya Toyah states “I have been such a huge fan of Walter, all my life. Growing up I listened to Stabbing Westward all the time and in my dark reality in Poland they'd been saving my life, daily. Their music, especially ‘Save yourself” motivated me to seek the solution for my current reality which resulted in me landing in America, working my bones off to build a life from scratch, become a citizen, and then finally have the privilege of making music. And here we are today. I’m meeting my heroes and now we work together.

Dreams? Yes, they do come true, sometimes you just have to turn your life upside down and never give up … And do not give into the panic! I performed Panic Room in NYC and Baltimore with Walter on guitar and I knew this has to release asap. From 9-year-olds to over 60-year-old people connected with this song on a level I haven’t experienced before.

There are many more songs coming, and this is leading to a full record release in the near future. All the upcoming songs are produced with Walter of Stabbing Westward who elevates them to a more gritty, more powerful and heartfelt production. This is an adventure. Panic Room is just the beginning”

Official Music Video for ‘Panic Room’ will premiere on November 9.