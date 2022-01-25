I AM SNOW ANGEL Releases 'Twisted Romance' Single

New York-based I AM SNOW ANGEL, aka multi-instrumentalist and sound designer Julie Kathryn, released a new single, "Twisted Romance" today, to announce her third full-length album, Lost World, for a May 6 release.

The modernist pop song was co-written with Charles Newman (PLEASE/The Magnetic Fields) and J.J. Appleton, and was mixed by Newman and Tom Rogers (The Magnetic Fields/Cerberus Shoals). Pre-save Lost World here.

Discussing the single, Kathryn stated, "'Twisted Romance' is a synth-pop love story set in a dystopian matrix where people's memories can be erased -- or generated, or recovered -- within our vast grid of digitized consciousness. Reality and technology are interfused. I'm singing to someone who has either lost memories in the grid (like through a glitch, or even an intentional deletion) or maybe never actually had them (fabricated), and I am desperate to help this person recover the memories of how much we loved each other."

Lost World is a multilayered dystopian journey through loss and sadness that ultimately ends in redemption and authenticity. The album was written and recorded largely in Kathryn's home studio, north of New York City, in the Hudson Valley. The title reflects the eerie feeling of disillusionment - both personal and collective - we experienced during the pandemic.

Regarding the album, Kathryn noted, "'Lost World' is the first album I've created as a mother. In this new phase of life, I've noticed a difference in my emotional depth and capacity - reflected in my songwriting. This album feels more mature and multifaceted than my previous work."

I AM SNOW ANGEL has been featured in MusicTech Magazine, TapeOp, American Songwriter, Magnetic, Refinery 29, and many more, noted for her, "fluorescent beats and emotionally charged melodies" and "dedication to craft." Kathryn is a prolific and imaginative producer, sound designer for Ableton, and co-founder of Female Frequency a collective dedicated to empowering women in the music industry.

Listen to the new single here: