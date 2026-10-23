Hunter Metts Releases 'TIMES AND PLACES,' Plans November Tour

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Nashville based indie-folk singer, songwriter and producer Hunter Metts has released 'Times and Places,' the lead single from his next project, following his latest EP A Crater Wide.

Reflecting on the extraordinary odds of finding someone in this lifetime, Metts captures the wonder of love through intimate moments that define a relationship... shared laughter, walks home and saying 'I love you' for the first time. 'Times and Places' was produced by Metts and Andrew Berlin and is out now via Position Music/Interscope Records.

A mesmerizing live performer, Metts played his biggest shows to date when he opened for Dermot Kennedy in Minneapolis and Milwaukee last month, followed by his Americanafest debut in Nashville with a show at Brooklyn Bowl.

Next month Metts will join The SteelDrivers at one of their dates at The Caverns in Pelham, TN on November 13th, followed by dates with The Revivalists on their Get It Honest Tour. Visit www.huntermetts.com for more touring info.

Born into a musical family, Metts began playing instruments at a young age and soon discovered a deep passion for avant-folk artists like Bon Iver and Fleet Foxes. With his main inspiration also including the atmospheric Americana of Gregory Alan Isakov, he spent several years in the workforce as a coder but soon felt called to fully devote himself to music.

After delivering his debut single 'The River' in 2021, Metts quit his day job to pursue music full-time in 2023. Before achieving breakout success with 'Weathervane,' a 2024 release that landed on nearly every viral chart across the globe, amassing nearly 100 million streams worldwide to date, he released his debut EP Monochrome: a six-song project exploring the many forms and dimensions of love.

Recorded at the legendary Blasting Room in Fort Collins, Colorado, Metts released his latest EP A Crater Wide via Position Music/Interscope Records in October 2025. A Crater Wide features singles 'Center Of The Universe' and 'Blue Ridge Run' as well as 'Weathervane' and previously released song 'Abilene.' Co-produced by Metts and Andrew Berlin (a producer/engineer/multi-instrumentalist whose credits include Gregory Alan Isakov), the seven-song project encompasses a rootsy yet lavishly detailed sound that feels beautifully out of step with the noise and rush of the modern world.

Hunter Metts on tour:

November 13 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns ^

November 16 - Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre*

November 18 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*

November 19 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Adderley Amphitheater*

November 21 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

November 22 - Pensacola, FL @ Maritime Park*

^with The SteelDrivers

*with The Revivalists

Photo Credit: Madison Rensing









Photo Credit: Madison Rensing

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