Hungover Showcases Pop-Rock Vibes On New Single 'Reunion'

Florida-natives Hungover release their latest single and music video for "Reunion." The dynamic track perfectly highlights the band's distinctive style of "pop and roll" music, characterized by their genre that is too pop for the rock crowd and too rock for the pop crowd, meeting perfectly in the middle between their influences ranging from Queen to Fall Out Boy to Destiny's Child. Lyrically, "Reunion" is an ode to the band's best friendships and a celebration of those life-long bonds.

"'Reunion' is named after the neighborhood where my old friends would hang out. No matter how far apart we are, the friendships will last a lifetime. This song is dedicated to the people who encouraged me as I grew up and moved forward in life. The video is a nod to the iconic "rotation" scenes from that 70's show. The friend group the song is dedicated to would often joke about our sitcom-like dynamic." - Marc Cortes, vocalist of Hungover

Hungover is the product of the ashes of other bands and the years its members - Marc Cortes, Sean Connors, and Gabe Santiago - spent together in the Orlando music scene. It's there that Hungover cut their teeth in small, packed clubs and bars, carefully honing their penchant for energetic, impactful, and wildly pop-sensible guitar rock. In the studio, Hungover learned to push the envelope and sharpen WILT's five songs with the help of producer and engineer Alan Reitman. After self-releasing WILT to underground acclaim, Hungover chose to team up with Smartpunk Records to release the EP on vinyl with three brand new, unreleased songs mastered by Alan Douches (Real Friends, Fall Out Boy, Every Time I Die). Three's Company, Exit: Stage Left, and Sleep Alone all effortlessly exhibit the same vigor, cleverness, and raw emotion of the five songs that preceded them, but capture the experience and know-how of a band at their peak.

Hungover as a whole is a helium, their dynamic sound inflating any room they inhabit. A bar becomes a hall, a club becomes a theatre, and so on; and it's no accident either. By allowing themselves to be molded by the rooms they've played, Hungover is in turn able to mold those rooms themselves. It's this awareness that instills WILT with the exact same sensation; that urgent push from the inside of the chest and the awareness that the moment is somehow bigger than the seconds it exists in. That indefinable something.

