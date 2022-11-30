Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hrishikesh Hirway Unveils 'Still Dreaming' Remix By Kimbra

Hrishikesh Hirway Unveils 'Still Dreaming' Remix By Kimbra

The track is now available on all streaming platforms.

Nov. 30, 2022  

Acclaimed musician and Song Exploder host/creator Hrishikesh Hirway shares a remix of his track "Still Dreaming" by two-time Grammy-winning vocalist, songwriter and producer Kimbra, whose new rendition features a transformed beat and her added vocals.

Hirway and Kimbra collaborated earlier this year on the song "Stillness," from Hirway's EP Rooms I Used to Call My Own, where Kimbra provided backing vocals and additional vocal production.

Additionally, Hirway recently shared a remix of his own for composer and producer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith. The track, "Check Your Translation (Hrishikesh Hirway Remix)," debuted on Ghostly International.

"Still Dreaming," co-produced by Hirway and Grammy-winning producer Dan Wilson (Taylor Swift, Adele, Leon Bridges), premiered last month alongside a video directed by Demi Adejuyigbe.

Hirway had a years-long period of writer's block. During that time, he created Song Exploder, an award-winning podcast about the creative process, which was adapted into a Netflix documentary series in 2020.

That writer's block ended when vocalist and songwriter Jenny Owen Youngs reached out to Hirway about co-writing a song with her. They wrote one song together, and then another. Half of the songs on the Rooms I Used to Call My Own EP were co-written with Youngs, and the two toured together this year as co-headliners on a double-bill, sharing the stage and performing their respective songs as a duo.

"Still Dreaming" is a song Hirway wrote about the transformative effect Jenny Owen Youngs had on his career as an artist; a career he effectively thought he'd lost. The recording features several musicians that Hirway has met and become close with through Jenny: co-producer Dan Wilson on guitar, John Mark Nelson on piano and backing vocals, and Jess Abbott (aka Tancred) on backing vocals.

"Jenny changed my life," says Hirway. "For a long time, I was depressed because I wasn't making music anymore, and I thought maybe I wouldn't ever again. Writing with Jenny opened a door to a new way of making music for me, and I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. I don't think she had any idea what a big deal it was. This song was a way for me to express it somehow."

Hrishikesh Hirway has been producing music for over two decades; first with his project The One AM Radio, and later with MOORS, a collaboration with Oscar-nominated rapper/actor Lakeith Stanfield. As a composer, his credits include the Netflix original series Everything Sucks!, the theme for ESPN's 30 for 30 podcast and the theme for the Song Exploder series on Netflix.

Hirway launched the award-winning podcast Song Exploder, where musicians take apart their songs and tell the stories behind their inspiration and creative process, in 2014. Since then, the podcast has been streamed and downloaded over 65 million times, and has featured guests including Fleetwood Mac, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Solange, U2, Madonna, Haim, Metallica, Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Roots and many more.

Besides Song Exploder, Hirway produced and co-hosted the award-winning podcasts Home Cooking with Samin Nosrat, and The West Wing Weekly with Joshua Malina, all of which are on the Radiotopia podcast network.

He's also the host and creator of the Partners podcast. He helped Google launch their first original podcast, and is the executive producer of Shirley Manson's podcast, The Jump, for Mailchimp. Last August, Fast Company named Hirway one of 2021's Most Creative People in Business.

Listen to the new single here:



WALLICE Returns With New Single Japan Photo
WALLICE Returns With New Single 'Japan'
2022 might be winding down but LA-based musician Wallice is just getting started. Today she shares her new song “Japan'' via Dirty Hit (the 1975, Beabadoobee, Rina Sawayama). The song is released today alongside a music video as well as a Japanese version where Wallice sings in Japanese.
VIDEO: Frances Pomme Releases Video for Very Bad Photo
VIDEO: France's Pomme Releases Video for 'Very Bad'
Pomme - Claire Pommet’s artist name - the unique French singer-songwriter shares the self-directed music video for her english language track “Very Bad” here, in advance of her first ever Los Angeles and New York (sold out) shows. Pomme gained exposure thanks to her deeply mature and sensitive lyrics, as well as her delicate one of a kind vocals.
Rolling Stones Announce Live Album Featuring Lady Gaga & More Photo
Rolling Stones Announce Live Album Featuring Lady Gaga & More
Featuring guest appearances by The Black Keys (Who Do You Love?), Gary Clark Jr & John Mayer (Going Down), Lady Gaga (Gimme Shelter), Mick Taylor (Midnight Rambler) and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen (Tumbling Dice), the concert proved to be one of the most memorable shows in the band’s history.
Taydem Shoesmith To Release Debut Single Are You Clapping? On New Years Eve Photo
Taydem Shoesmith To Release Debut Single 'Are You Clapping?' On New Year's Eve
Having multiple IMDB acting and composing credits to her name, Taydem is now diving into the pop music market with her debut single, 'Are You Clapping?' The electro-pop/dance anthem, written by Shoesmith, comes from a very personal place; one she hopes will connect with listeners.

From This Author - Michael Major


Bailey Releases Reimagined Version of 'Merry Christmas, Darling'Bailey Releases Reimagined Version of 'Merry Christmas, Darling'
November 30, 2022

Soul-baring songstress Bailey has released a reimagined version of “Merry Christmas, Darling.” Bailey selected the classic holiday hit, originally written by Frank Pooler about a love interest he had at the time, before being given to The Carpenters to record, because it has always been one of her father’s favorite seasonal songs.
aldrch & aldn Collab On New Single 'biteback'aldrch & aldn Collab On New Single 'biteback'
November 30, 2022

NYC-based alt mainstays aldrch and aldn have unveiled their new track and music video - “biteback” - a collaboration brimming with sonic warps, catchy hooks and forward-facing edge. 'biteback” bursts into a potent intro with swelling dark synths, punched by a dynamic chorus that gives way to a satisfying bassline and pounding alt-rock drums.
abracadabra Releases New Single 'talk talk'abracadabra Releases New Single 'talk talk'
November 30, 2022

abracadabra is once again lampooning the pitfalls of modernity and technological “progress,” which their proximity to silicon valley makes too hard to ignore. On “talk talk”, a breezy and undeniably dance-able number, the band again calls out the phonies of the world and the sadness of their inability to see beyond their screens.
DJ Khaled's Ultimate 2022 MegaMix in Spatial Audio Available on Apple MusicDJ Khaled's Ultimate 2022 MegaMix in Spatial Audio Available on Apple Music
November 30, 2022

Look back at all of the From Apple Music With Love gifts this year, and hear Khaled’s MegaMix now, which includes smashes from Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Beyoncé—plus a couple of Khaled’s own highlights from 2022. Listen to the single now!
Song List Revealed for CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMASSong List Revealed for CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS
November 30, 2022

The 13th annual holiday special blends holiday favorites with several original songs performed in an intimate at-home setting that invites viewers to sit back, relax and celebrate the joys of the Christmas season. Carly Pearce hosts and performs (“Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Man With The Bag”) during the festive special.
share