Hovvdy Share New Single 'Town'

Texas duo Hovvdy release a video for their new single "Town." The track, co-produced by the band and Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver, Dijon), was written following their 2021 critically acclaimed breakthrough album True Love, out now via Grand Jury.

"Writing and recording 'Town' helped me break out of a relatively dark place," says Charlie Martin. "There was catharsis in almost every layer - I remember crying recording the mellotron flutes. I'm not sure why, but with 'Town' I wanted the instrumental to do the heavy lifting, leaning less on storytelling. In that way, the song's meaning isn't terribly specific, but for me it's about missing your friends and hoping they miss you."

Last month the band released another propulsive single, "Everything," which The FADER said is "a largely hopeful track about accepting past mistakes and living free of fear and guilt. But the band's signature melancholy still leaks in," and UPROXX called "an upbeat tune laced with just the right amount of twang."

Next week the band embarks on a full US tour with support from Molly Parden and Mini Trees. Tickets are on sale now here. All dates below.

Tour Dates

4/16 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock ~

4/17 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ~

4/19 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl ~

4/20 - Nashville TN @ The End ~

4/21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle ~

4/22 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ~

4/23 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage ~

4/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry ~

4/26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ~

4/27 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ~

4/29 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair ~

4/30 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ministère ~

5/1 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G ~

5/2 - Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch ~

5/3 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme ~

5/5 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen ~

5/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street ~

5/7 - Lawrence, MO @ The Bottleneck ~

5/8 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street ~

5/31 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad +

6/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge +

6/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room +

6/5 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room +

6/7 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah +

6/8 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent +

6/10 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge +

6/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +

6/12 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux +

6/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court +

6/15 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall +

6/17 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada +

6/18 - Austin, TX @ Antone's +

~ w/ Molly Parden

+ w/ Mini Trees