Housewife Shares New Single 'King of Wands'

Fresh off a North American tour with Paolo Nutini, Toronto-based indie-rock outfit Housewife reveals their next single, "King of Wands," out today on Hazel Street Records.

"King of Wands" follows Housewife’s recent hit, "f Around Phase," which introduced their more mature and intentional indie-rock driven sound. Co-written with Gabe Simon (Lana Del Rey, Noah Kahan) and JT Foley (GAYLE, Maddy Hicks), Housewife’s new single incisively blends pop-flavored melodies with arena-ready rock instrumentation.

Brighid elaborates on the inspiration behind the single: "'King of Wands' is a song about the Patriarchal attempts to diminish women’s confidence in their own intuition. Women’s intuition, spirituality, and solidarity are things that keep us safe and thriving – I wanted to write a song about reclaiming that."

20-year-old Brighid Fry (she/they), aka Housewife, creates effervescent indie rock interwoven with timeless and perspective songwriting. Already touting several independent Canadian music awards for their previous releases, their most recent EP, ‘You’ll Be Forgiven,' received praise from outlets such as FLOOD Magazine, FLAUNT, BrooklynVegan, and more.

Housewife's music regularly touches on the experience of being a young, queer, AFAB person existing in a male-dominated industry. In addition to exploring these themes in their music, Fry is also an advocate for 2SLGBTQ+ rights, reproductive freedom, and environmentalism, proudly fighting for immediate government response to protect ecological catastrophes as a founding member of the Canadian chapter of Music Declares Emergency.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Housewife Tour Dates:

June 10 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern (Canadian Music Week x APA Showcase)

June 18 - Toronto, ON @ The Rivoli (NXNE)

June 23 - Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

June 29 - London, UK @ Trafalgar Square (Canada Day London Celebration)

July 1 - London, UK @ Sebright Arms (w/ Human Interest)

July 15 - Cavendish, PEI @ Sommo Festival

July 16 - Sydney, NS @ Daniel’s Alehouse

Aug 18 - Elora, ON @ Riverfest Elora

* tickets for all dates are available here.

Photo credit: Luke Rogers