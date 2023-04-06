Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hotel Mira Share 'Dancing With the Moonlight'

“Dancing with the Moonlight” is the third Hotel Mira single to be released following the breakthrough success of 2020 debut full-length Perfectionism.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Under the late-night glow of a lunar muse, Vancouver's Hotel Mira crafted their latest, celebratory pop anthem, out today, "Dancing with the Moonlight."

Produced by Steve Bays (Fur Trade, Hot Hot Heat), "Dancing with the Moonlight" is available now on all music services via Light Organ Records. The band are heading off on an extensive North American tour, kicking off this weekend. Full tour details below.

Hotel Mira are Charlie Kerr (vocals), Clark Grieve (guitar), Mike Noble (bass), and Cole George (drums).

"Dancing with the Moonlight" took feverish, happenstantial shape at Bays' Tugboat Pl. facility in New Westminster, BC. Sonically, Kerr understandably compares the spirit of the tune to a three-in-the-morning delirium of "fried chicken sandwiches and Monster energy drinks".

Lyrically, Hotel Mira's frontman hints at the alternating waves of hubris and humility that come with making a life in the arts, as well as at how ambition sometimes threatens to eclipse one's true identity. "I'm thinking of changing my face to one that can land me a job," he sings in one moment of cutting vulnerability, a decision that leaves him living an unrecognizable "hologram reality."

While that precarious kind of life/work balance is relatable even outside of the entertainment industry, these thoughts were stirred on by Kerr's fears of a then-impending move to Southern California.

"This song is about my anxieties of moving to L.A., and that 'this town is going to eat you alive' kind of s. It's a Joseph Campbell's Hero's Journey of a performer trying to make it, and the sacrifices you make to do that...and the fact that people do it anyway. There's something noble about going after something with such a minimal success rate."

"Dancing in the Moonlight" follows the singles "Fever Pitch" (#6 on the Mediabase Can-Alternative radio chart) and "Eventually", and continues Hotel Mira's push towards a to-be-detailed sophomore album. The band tour the American southwest this April, with additional North American dates to be revealed later this year.

Upcoming Dates

April 8 - Seattle WA @ Funhouse

April 10 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at The Catalyst

April 11- Berkley, CA @ Cornerstone

April 12 - Fresno, CA @ Strummers

April 13 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

April 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

April 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

April 17 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

May 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

May 24 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

May 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room

May 27 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

May 28 - Boston, MA @Sonia

May 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

May 31 - Peterborough, ON @ Erben

June 1 - Oshawa, ON @ Biltmore Theatre

June 2 - Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw

June 6 - Hamilton, ON @ Casbah

June 8 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

June 10 - St Catharines, ON @ warehouse

June 12- Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

June 13 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement

June 14 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

June 15 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

June 17 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar

June 18 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

June 20 - Red Deer, AB @ Bo's Bar

June 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theater

