Hotel Mira Share 'Dancing With the Moonlight'
“Dancing with the Moonlight” is the third Hotel Mira single to be released following the breakthrough success of 2020 debut full-length Perfectionism.
Under the late-night glow of a lunar muse, Vancouver's Hotel Mira crafted their latest, celebratory pop anthem, out today, "Dancing with the Moonlight."
Produced by Steve Bays (Fur Trade, Hot Hot Heat), "Dancing with the Moonlight" is available now on all music services via Light Organ Records. The band are heading off on an extensive North American tour, kicking off this weekend. Full tour details below.
Hotel Mira are Charlie Kerr (vocals), Clark Grieve (guitar), Mike Noble (bass), and Cole George (drums). "Dancing with the Moonlight" is the third Hotel Mira single to be released following the breakthrough success of 2020 debut full-length Perfectionism.
"Dancing with the Moonlight" took feverish, happenstantial shape at Bays' Tugboat Pl. facility in New Westminster, BC. Sonically, Kerr understandably compares the spirit of the tune to a three-in-the-morning delirium of "fried chicken sandwiches and Monster energy drinks".
Lyrically, Hotel Mira's frontman hints at the alternating waves of hubris and humility that come with making a life in the arts, as well as at how ambition sometimes threatens to eclipse one's true identity. "I'm thinking of changing my face to one that can land me a job," he sings in one moment of cutting vulnerability, a decision that leaves him living an unrecognizable "hologram reality."
While that precarious kind of life/work balance is relatable even outside of the entertainment industry, these thoughts were stirred on by Kerr's fears of a then-impending move to Southern California.
"This song is about my anxieties of moving to L.A., and that 'this town is going to eat you alive' kind of s. It's a Joseph Campbell's Hero's Journey of a performer trying to make it, and the sacrifices you make to do that...and the fact that people do it anyway. There's something noble about going after something with such a minimal success rate."
"Dancing in the Moonlight" follows the singles "Fever Pitch" (#6 on the Mediabase Can-Alternative radio chart) and "Eventually", and continues Hotel Mira's push towards a to-be-detailed sophomore album. The band tour the American southwest this April, with additional North American dates to be revealed later this year.
Upcoming Dates
April 8 - Seattle WA @ Funhouse
April 10 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at The Catalyst
April 11- Berkley, CA @ Cornerstone
April 12 - Fresno, CA @ Strummers
April 13 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
April 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
April 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
April 17 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
May 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
May 24 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
May 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room
May 27 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
May 28 - Boston, MA @Sonia
May 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
May 31 - Peterborough, ON @ Erben
June 1 - Oshawa, ON @ Biltmore Theatre
June 2 - Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw
June 6 - Hamilton, ON @ Casbah
June 8 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
June 10 - St Catharines, ON @ warehouse
June 12- Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
June 13 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement
June 14 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
June 15 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club
June 17 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar
June 18 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
June 20 - Red Deer, AB @ Bo's Bar
June 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theater
Credit: Lindsey Blane