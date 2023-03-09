Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hot Mulligan to Release New Album 'Why Would I Watch' in May

Their forthcoming new album ‘Why Would I Watch’ will be out May 12.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Hot Mulligan - self proclaimed #1 Hot New Band and inventors of Post-Emo - have formally announced their forthcoming new album 'Why Would I Watch' out May 12 via Wax Bodega. A new song titled "Shhh! Golf Is On", taken from the album, is out now.

Produced by longtime collaborator Brett Romnes, 'Why Would I Watch' is Hot Mulligan at their loudest, their poppiest, and, ultimately, their most poignant: twinkly Midwestern emo guitars and mathy, synthy-heavy rhythms, Tades Sanville's sandpaper vocals and indelible melodies.

This lightning-in-a-bottle kinetic energy is encompassed on the aforementioned first single and in true Hot Mulligan fashion, a closer listen to the lyrics reveal an intense honesty that could get written off if you don't pay attention.

Therein lies the true magic of Hot Mulligan, the push and pull of puns and pathos that might seem diametrically opposed at first but actually intersect to perfectly encapsulate life in a heavy, ADD-addled world.

The band don't consider these groundbreaking topics, opting for more measured and at times resigned realism to deal with the melancholia and malaise of life's ups and downs. "No one who's depressed is crying all the time," Sanville says.

"The media likes to portray deep depression as sadness, but most of the time it's indifference. That works its way into alternative comedy and sposting. The two cultures collide perfectly. The titles are the sposts and the songs are what everyone in this position actually feels."

"Shhh! Golf is on" is about my mom. I'm asking her to die. Every time I hear about her, she's a worse person than before," says Tades on the song.

Since forming in Lansing, Michigan, in 2014, the college friends - vocalist Tades Sanville, guitarists Chris Freeman and Ryan Malicsi and drummer Brandon Blakeley - have ascended from basements to buzz band on the back of two beloved albums, 2018's Pilot and 2020's 'you'll be fine'.

Now, bolstered by 140 million Spotify streams, a sold-out nationwide headlining tour, support slots for the likes of The Wonder Years and New Found Glory and headlines in Alternative Press and Rock Sound, the band's third cements their evolution as one the most versatile and profoundly moving bands in the underground.

Watch the new visualizer here:

Hot Mulligan - Upcoming Tour Dates

Tickets available here.

w/The Wonder Years, Carly Cosgrove
MAR 7 @ The Showbox, Seattle, WA
MAR 8 @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR
MAR 9 @ Knitting Factory Concert House, Boise, ID
MAR 11 @ Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO
MAR 12 @ The Truman, Kansas City, MO
MAR 14 @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, Nashville, TN
MAR 15 @ Red Flag, St. Louis, MO
MAR 16 @ Concord Music Hall, Chicago, IL
MAR 17 @ The Athenaeum Theatre, Columbus, OH
MAR 18 @ Empire Live, Albany, NY
MAR 20 @ The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, Canada
MAR 22 @ College Street Music Hall, New Haven, CT
MAR 23 @ State Theatre, Portland, ME
MAR 24 @ The Paramount, Huntington, NY
MAR 25 @ The Queen, Wilmington, DE
MAR 26 @ The Queen, Wilmington, DE

The band is performing at each date of the upcoming Sad Summer Festival and When We Were Young Festival 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.




