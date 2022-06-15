Hot Mulligan Share New Single 'Drink Milk and Run'

#1 Hot New Band and inventors of post-emo, Hot Mulligan, have released their new single "Drink Milk and Run", which is available to stream now on all platforms.

"Drink Milk and Run" is about how America doesn't care for the poor," explains vocalist Nathan "Tades" Sanville. "The wealth gap is getting bigger, it's impossible to own a home, and it seems like the rich are too busy busting unions and pretending to be astronauts to give a s.

Musically, we each brought some different inspiration into the mix. It felt like putting a puzzle together, and it turned out sick. Personally, I wanted the song to be in the wheelhouse of Bloc Party. We haven't really explored that kind of sound, so I'm glad to see it's another option for us. Spice says specifically "The guitar lead slaps." And he's right."

The single is the first release since their 'I Won't Reach Out To You' EP, which grabbed the attention of Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182.

The band just finished up a tour in Europe with Knuckle Puck, concluding with a huge set at Slam Dunk festival in the UK and before that headlined a super SOLD OUT tour in the spring. Coming up they will be performing on all dates of the Sad Summer Festival presented by Journey's with bands like Neck Deep, Waterparks, State Champs, Against The Current, and more. Tickets and dates can be found here.

Hot Mulligan is also confirmed to perform at Riot Fest in September and the upcoming Is For Lovers Festival presented by Hawthorne Heights.

Watch the new music video here: