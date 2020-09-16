Hot Flash Heat Wave Share New Single 'Grudge'

With influences ranging from new wave, R&B, pop and neo-psychedelia, Hot Flash Heat Wave have shared a new single.

With influences ranging from new wave, R&B, pop and neo-psychedelia, Hot Flash Heat Wave have shared a new single today, "Grudge." Mixed by Chris Coady (Beach House, Yeah Yeah Yeahs), it's from a project coming next year, as the band explains: "The concept started with a deep desire to bring new music in the vein of The Smiths, Cocteau Twins, Tears for Fears, The Cure to the modern musical landscape of our contemporaries as well as new pop influences like Post Malone and Juice WRLD."

The San Francisco trio of Adam Abildgaard, Nick Duffy, and Ted Davis have built a loyal following and constant buzz over the last several years (racking up over 26 million Spotify streams), with the 2019 EP Mood Ring standing as their most kaleidoscopic work to date - with influences from My Bloody Valentine and Frank Ocean to New Order and Toro y Moi. Merging the quintessential melodies of pop's past with contemporary touches, Hot Flash Heat Wave creates their own sonic world.



"It's the first record where we felt fully in charge of our sound and direction," Davis comments on the creative strides made on Mood Ring. "We were writing more personal music, letting go of ideas about what we should sound like and exploring vulnerable, exciting places." And the future only seems brighter from here: with a new LP coming in 2021, Hot Flash Heat Wave is preparing for the next step up the staircase in their absolute blast of a sonic trip, with determination to elevate their craft in the process.



"Everyone wants to be able to listen to a song they relate to when they're feeling down," Abildgaard says when discussing the band's dedication to their music. "When we write these songs, it's like a healing experience for me, and that's what I want others to feel too."



Last year, the band also partnered with Oxfam to release a cover of The Smiths' "This Night Has Opened My Eyes" with 100% of the proceeds donated to fund their refugee/migrant crisis work. Hot Flash Heat Wave donates 5% of their profits on a quarterly basis to charities benefitting disadvantaged communities.

Listen to "Grudge" here:

Photo Credit: Ryan Molnar

