Hot Chip Share Video for 'Positive' & Announce Spring US Tour

In 2019, Hot Chip released their dazzling seventh album, A Bath Full Of Ecstasy. Bath and its lead single, "Hungry Child," was featured on the Best of 2019 lists of several publications, including Noisey, The Atlantic, Pop Matters, and more.

Following a remix album featuring Paul Woolford, KiNK, and Superorganism, Hot Chip share a new video for "Positive," directed by Sebastian Strasser.

Sebastian said of the video, "This film is about love and the lack of it; about the tension between the natural flow of energy versus our social constructs. The free soul is rare."

Watch the video for "Positive" below!

Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor chose to write from another person's perspective for "Positive" - the song attempts to understand how someone copes with illness, sadness, and living a lonely life on the streets. The song tackles a dark subject matter while offering the protagonist a moment of respite through music: a juxtaposition between the frenetic euphoria of the sound and the melancholy of one human being, just hoping that someone, somewhere, cares.

Hot Chip are set to head on tour in India and Australia next month, with US dates beginning in April, including Coachella. Full dates below; tickets available at hotchip.co.uk.

Upcoming live dates

02-1 - Sula Vineyards - Nashik, India

02-29 - Maccabe Park - Wollongong, AU

03-01 - Kambri - Canberra, AU

03-04 - The Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane, AU

03-06 - Enmore Theatre - Newtown, AU

03-07 - Forum Theatre - Melbourne, AU

03-08 - Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre - Meredith, AU

04-03 - Campo De Golf Briceno 18 - Bogota, CO

04-04 - Campo De Golf Briceno 18 - Bogota, CO

04-07 - House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX

04-08 - Stubbs BBQ, Austin, TX

04-11 - Coachella Festival, Indio, CA

04-12 - The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

04-14 - Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

04-16 - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

04-18 - Coachella Festival, Indio, CA

05-01 - Murcia Warm Up, Murcia, ES

06-12 - Lovebox, London, UK

06-13 - Parklife, Manchester, UK





