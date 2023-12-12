Hospitality Announce NYE Show In Bristol With Bou, P Money, Unglued, Lens, Benny L & More

World renowned drum & bass crew Hospitality are coming to Bristol for their first ever New Year's Eve show in collaboration with [THE BLAST] at Motion. The two room takeover offers a comprehensive line-up of the best DnB talents in the game with the likes of special guests Pola & Bryson, Bou & B Live 247, P Money & Whiney, Unglued, Degs, Benny L, Euphonique, Kanobie, Borai, APH and many more.

After a complete sell out of Hospitality On The Harbour this summer, and with Motion always selling out on New Year's Eve, this is a momentous coming together with [THE BLAST], a brand that dominates the landscape in Bristol and the South West with diverse multi-genre club and warehouse events known for their explosive atmospheres.

This special showcase will see epic production levels and artists representing the entire drum & bass spectrum from jump-up, dance-floor, minimal, liquid and more. Room one features special guests Pola & Bryson, who are two of the most exciting next-gen producers making global moves in the scene right now.

Meanwhile, expect an unforgettable live experience as headliner Bou, one of the biggest contemporary names in the game, is set to showcase his genre-leading creativity and innovation alongside the legendary B Live 247. There will be more from grime legend P Money who joins forces with drum & bass innovator Whiney, Bootleg master and DnB cosmonaut Unglued plus a broad spectrum of sounds from Degs, Lens, Anaïs, [IVY] and Georgia.

Meanwhile [THE BLAST] in room two welcomes mic-masters Carasel, Texas, NV and Juma while Benny L brings his big bag of tricks and will be joined by Euphonique, Kanobie, Borai, APH and Jaydrop who will play a special 140 Set.

There is no better place for drum & bass fans to see out the old year and party their way into 2024 than with Hospitality and [THE BLAST] at Motion!