Hospitality Announce NYE Show In Bristol With Bou, P Money, Unglued, Lens, Benny L & More

Tickets are available now.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 2 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 3 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Hospitality Announce NYE Show In Bristol With Bou, P Money, Unglued, Lens, Benny L & More

World renowned drum & bass crew Hospitality are coming to Bristol for their first ever New Year's Eve show in collaboration with [THE BLAST] at Motion. The two room takeover offers a comprehensive line-up of the best DnB talents in the game with the likes of special guests Pola & Bryson, Bou & B Live 247, P Money & Whiney, Unglued, Degs, Benny L, Euphonique, Kanobie, Borai, APH and many more.

After a complete sell out of Hospitality On The Harbour this summer, and with Motion always selling out on New Year's Eve, this is a momentous coming together with [THE BLAST], a brand that dominates the landscape in Bristol and the South West with diverse multi-genre club and warehouse events known for their explosive atmospheres.

This special showcase will see epic production levels and artists representing the entire drum & bass spectrum from jump-up, dance-floor, minimal, liquid and more. Room one features  special guests Pola & Bryson, who are two of the most exciting next-gen producers making global moves in the scene right now.

Meanwhile, expect an unforgettable live experience as headliner Bou, one of the biggest contemporary names in the game, is set to showcase his  genre-leading creativity and innovation alongside the legendary  B Live 247. There will be more from grime legend P Money who joins forces with drum & bass innovator Whiney, Bootleg master and DnB cosmonaut Unglued plus a broad spectrum of sounds from Degs, Lens, Anaïs, [IVY] and Georgia.

Meanwhile [THE BLAST] in room two welcomes mic-masters Carasel, Texas, NV and Juma while Benny L brings his big bag of tricks and will be joined by Euphonique, Kanobie, Borai, APH and Jaydrop who will play a special 140 Set. 

There is no better place for drum & bass fans to see out the old year and party their way into 2024 than with Hospitality and [THE BLAST] at Motion!




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Award Winning Mark Burnell Releases New Album GOSPEL PIANO Photo
Award Winning Mark Burnell Releases New Album GOSPEL PIANO

Mark Burnell releases his new album 'GOSPEL PIANO,' featuring seven tracks of African American spirituals and gospel music. Hailed as 'silky smooth and highly polished,' Mark's rich and unique style shines through in this instrumental recording.

2
IHEARTCOMIX Presents LA Gives Back: Benefit for LAs Unhoused Photo
IHEARTCOMIX Presents LA Gives Back: Benefit for LA's Unhoused

IHEARTCOMIX will present the 6th annual LA GIVES BACK fundraiser event titled THE RETURN, to help fight homelessness in Los Angeles. After a brief hiatus, the event is back and is brought in partnership with promoters BROWNIES AND LEMONADE, SHREK RAVE, HEAV3N, ELECTRIC FEELS, CLUB 90S, HACK THE PLANET and RESTLESS NITES.

3
Royalty Capes Releases Xmas Charity Single This Christmas Photo
Royalty Capes Releases Xmas Charity Single 'This Christmas'

ROYALTY CAPES has released a Christmas charity single called 'This Christmas' with all proceeds going to MIND. A festive release laced with sleigh bells, solos, and thoughtful sentiments; all proceeds from the sales of the track will go towards the mental health charity MIND.

4
Hannah Rose Platt Releases Spooky Xmas Single The Wendigo Rag Photo
Hannah Rose Platt Releases Spooky Xmas Single 'The Wendigo Rag'

Bringing a new meaning to “driving home for Christmas”, “The Wendigo Rag” takes listeners behind the wheel of a road trip gone wrong, where an ill-judged left turn comes to test the boundaries of friendship versus survival. Brought to life in eye-popping fashion with modelling craft and stop-motion technique reminiscent of Tim Burton classics,.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL