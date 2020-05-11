Hopeless Records and Sub City Announce Annual 'Songs That Saved My Life' Grant

Hopeless Records is excited to share that applications are now open for the 2020 Sub City Songs That Saved My Life Grant, aiming to reward one applicant $10,000. The grant was announced with help from 320 Fest/320 Changes Direction Founder Talinda Bennington as part of 320 Festival's online stream over the weekend. Watch the video announcement here: smarturl.it/2020STSMLGrant

The 2020 Sub City Songs That Saved My Life Grant, presented by Hopeless Records, is a $10,000 grant awarded to a fan or band to help fund campaigns that benefit mental health awareness and/or suicide prevention. Bands and fans will need to partner with their favorite 501c3 non-profit organization to create a campaign and submit an application for review. Applications are due by June 12, 2020.

Last year, the $10,000 Sub City Songs That Saved My Life grant was awarded to Hannah and Charlie Lucas, founders of notOK, an app that is an emergency alert system designed to lower the rate of suicide. Mental illness inhibits a person's ability to ask for help. When used, notOK notifies your chosen trusted contacts in a time of crisis by sending a text blast as well as your current location to ensure that the people you care about are able to reach you with the press of one button.

The year prior, Ali Borowsky, founder of Find Your Anchor had received the grant. The 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization, is a grassroots movement aimed at suicide prevention, awareness and education. It was spotlighted with Mashable and The Mighty.

Sub City, the 501(c)(3) non-profit arm of Hopeless, donates funds and raises awareness for various non-profit organizations by connecting artists, fans and causes they are passionate about. Sub City has raised over 2.5 million dollars for more than 50 non-profit organizations including Living the Dream, It Gets Better Project, A Place Called Home, DoSomething.org, and New Directions for Youth.

For more information & to submit an application please visit songsthatsavedmylife.com/grant





