Holy Fawn Release New Song 'Void of Light'
Holy Fawn, who recently announced the Sept. 9 arrival of their eagerly-awaited new album, Dimensional Bleed (via Wax Bodega), offer a final preview of the 10-song collection with today's release of "Void of Light."
Singer/guitar player Ryan Osterman gives insight into the making of the track: "Due to the circumstances surrounding the creation of this record, we had a unique opportunity to experiment with ideas and instruments that we wanted to include on Death Spells but didn't quite have the space to do.
With the process for Dimensional Bleed being so heavily remote based, we were left to our own devices and that led to incorporating a lot more electronic and tape elements (along with much more synth/keys), which would become the backbone for many of the songs. I really feel it allowed us to explore a new sound for Holy Fawn as a whole and something we're really excited to incorporate into this new chapter as a band."
Early response to the album, with two tracks previously released ("Death Is A Relief" and "Dimensional Bleed") has highlighted the enthusiasm fans and critics alike have for the Phoenix-based foursome. Stereogum said "Holy Fawn build giant, cresting waves of uplifting brutality, and they do it without really sounding like anyone else," with Revolver noting that the songs are "a high-water mark for music that combines the skyscraping atmospheres of post-rock with the heavy breadth of textured metal."
Album pre-orders, which include a selection of limited-edition vinyl variants and CD, as well as digital pre-saves, are available now here.
Holy Fawn have also announced an additional leg of U.S. tour dates for this Fall, with the band trekking through the Western portion of the country following a brief U.K. stint. The newly announced dates, which are on-sale tomorrow at 12 noon local time, feature openers Som and Grivo.
Listen to the new single here:
Tour Dates
November 1 San Diego, CA Soda Bar
November 2 Anaheim, CA Chain Reaction
November 3 Los Angeles, CA The Echo
November 5 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club
November 6 Sacramento, CA Harlow's
November 8 Seattle, WA Chop Suey
November 9 Portland, OR Mission Theater
November 11 Boise, ID The Shredder
November 12 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
November 13 Denver, CO Marquis Theater
Complete list of upcoming tour dates
August 31 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
September 2 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street
September 3 Austin, TX Mohawk
September 4 Denton, TX Andy's Bar & Grill
September 6 Atlanta, GA Purgatory at The Masquerade
September 7 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
September 8 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery
September 9 Philadelphia, PA Milkboy
September 10 New York, NY Saint Vitus
September 11 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall
September 13 Pittsburgh, PA Club Café
September 14 Lakewood, OH The Foundry
September 15 Ferndale, MI The Loving Touch
September 16 Chicago, IL Riot Fest
September 26 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute
September 27 Glasgow, UK The Garage (Attic)
September 28 Nottingham, UK Bodega
September 29 Bristol, UK Exchange
September 30 London, UK 229
Astronoid open on dates from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15
Som and Grivo open on dates from Nov. 1 to 13