Hollywood & Mind New York Summit to Feature Kenan Thompson, Skylar Grey

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Kenan Thompson, Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian, producer, and director; Skylar Grey, five-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer; Kids Mental Health Foundation ambassadors Malin Akerman, actress, model and singer (The Hunting Wives, Billions) and Soleil Moon Frye, who transitioned from global child stardom in Punky Brewster to documentary filmmaker (Kid 90, The Carters: Hurts To Love You); Kier Gaines, licensed therapist, New York Times bestselling author and iHeart Podcast host, (L)earned the Hard Way); Steve Burns, actor, musician and host (Blue's Clues); Chris Lloyd, multimedia artist, painter and photographer; Hayley Hasselhoff, actress, model, host and advocate; Nellie Rajabi, music supervisor; and Grace Hong, co-founder, Parasol Music are among speakers set for the inaugural Hollywood & Mind On Location – New York Summit on Tuesday, October 6 at iHeartMedia Headquarters in NYC.

Topics will include a fireside with Thompson, Nurturing the Creative Mind, Mental Health for The Next Generation and Public Voices/Personal Wellbeing. The event will also include performances by recent America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Pynk Beard and folk singer/songwriter Stella Prince.

Founded by social impact entrepreneur and veteran journalist Cathy Applefeld Olson, Hollywood & Mind is the entertainment industry's collective advancing mental health and wellbeing. The venture uniquely both supports those who work across all aspects of the industry and collaborates with people and sectors of influence to scale their impact to break stigma, inspire action and expand access to trusted resources.

The October 6 event, which takes place during Mental Health Awareness Week, will gather creatives, thought leaders, experts and advocates with the goal of catalyzing innovation and action through immersive conversations and community building. It is part of Hollywood & Mind's 'On Location' platform that travels to cities around the country. The second Nashville Summit will be held March 9, 2027 and annual tentpole Summit will return for the fifth year to the Beverly Hills campus of UTA in May 2027.

'When I launched Hollywood & Mind five years ago, I knew the entertainment industry was ready for authentic conversations about mental health and in a place to effect significant change in the mainstream. Bringing the vital dialogue we started in Los Angeles to New York, a city with unparalleled energy, feels like the right next step, at the right time,' said Cathy Applefeld Olson. 'I'm grateful to iHeartMedia for their immediate 'Yes' in supporting our mission and hosting us in their gorgeous space - and can't wait to experience the storytelling that will unfold.'

In addition to iHeartMedia, partners for the October 6 event include lululemon, UTA Foundation, The Fresh Program, Calm and Collected Music Group, Anzie Blue Records, Parasol Music, The Kids Mental Health Foundation, NAMI and happy coffee.

To learn more about Hollywood & Mind On Location – New York Summit, visit hollywood-mind.com.

About Hollywood & Mind, LLC

Hollywood & Mind is the entertainment industry's collective advancing mental health through events, initiatives and storytelling. Uniquely positioned at the intersection where entertainment and wellbeing meet, it is an incubator of ideas, fostering collaboration and innovation in an effort both to support the mental wellbeing of those who work across the industry, and scale their role in sparking hope, spurring action and disseminating resources to help diminish the world's global mental health crisis. The inaugural New York Summit builds on the success of Hollywood & Mind's prior events - which have featured conversations with Demi Lovato, Marlon Wayans, Joshua Bassett, Anna Konkle, Mike Posner, Tiffany Haddish, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels, Colton Underwood, Charlamagne Tha God, Ashley McBryde, Master P, David Archuleta and more.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to both Podtrac and Triton, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, has the highest-reach and most engaged influencers, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

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