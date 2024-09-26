Holly Macve to Release 'Wonderland' LP Feat. Lana Del Rey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



UK artist Holly Macve will release her new album Wonderland on October 11 via Loving Memory Records/Believe. The LP includes the previously released single “Suburban House” featuring Lana Del Rey, which currently sits at over 12 million streams on Spotify and was acclaimed by The FADER, Stereogum, NME and many more. Earlier this summer, Macve released the ethereal single “San Fran Honey”, which Clash hailed as “the work of an artist who has attempted to ground herself through music.”

"It's been a time of real change in my life,” Macve shares. “Moments of extreme highs and extreme lows, it’s just kind of been chaos. I think that Wonderland is meant to represent the next chapter in my life, which is me being unashamedly myself and just appreciating being alive.”



Wonderland marks Macve’s first new album in three years and is a new beginning for the songwriter. Macve co-produced part of the 12-track release alongside Dan Rothman (London Grammar) and assembled some of her most trusted collaborators including Beatrice Balagna (sound engineer) and David Saunders (strings).



The creation of Wonderland followed an unprecedented period of profound transformation, spurred by a car accident on Los Angeles’ famed Mulholland Drive. Macve left the accident remarkably unharmed, but with an altered mindset. Alongside this watershed event, Macve also found herself at the end of a long-term relationship, so feeling completely uncalibrated, she took herself to the Golden State with hopes of rediscovering who she is when alone.



Macve was born in Western Ireland and grew up in West Yorkshire. She spent much of her 20s between the south coast of England and the beach-lined shores of America’s west coast, refining her transportive sound as a multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter. Now three albums into her career – following 2017 debut Golden Eagle and 2021’s Not The Girl – she’s completely at home in her sound. Macve’s most recent release, this year’s Time is Forever EP, earned acclaim from Dazed, FLOOD, Wonderland, DIY and Rolling Stone

Wonderland tracklist:

1. Wonderland

2. Best Of Your Heart

3. Suburban House (Ft. Lana Del Rey)

4. Beauty Queen

5. Colour Them Gold

6. To Be Loved

7. Cold Water Canyon

8. 1995

9. San Fran Honey

10. Almost A Miracle

11. Time Is Forever

12. Dreamer

Photo credit: Laura-Mary Carter

Comments