Hobo Johnson Announces Release Date For Sophomore Album

After teasing its impending arrival, acclaimed Sacramento-based maverick Hobo Johnson officially reveals his second full-length album, The Fall of Hobo Johnson, will arrive on September 13th via Reprise Records / Warner Records. Pre-order it HERE. This morning, Zane Lowe exclusively premiered a second track from the album, "Uglykid" (feat. Elohim), as his latest Apple Music "World First" on Beats 1. Tomorrow, Hobo Johnson will make his TV debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers with a special performance of his single "Typical Story."

When speaking on the album, Hobo said, "The new album is a mix of songs and poems I've had floating around in my head for the last few years. I'm really proud of it and hope that it makes everyone feel a little less alone and a little more like they want to stay alive." Check out the full tracklist below.

A gleefully schizophrenic mosaic of spirited horns, breathy melodies and off-the-cuff confessions, "Uglykid" immediately entices. In between caustically catchy choruses, his gutter poetry takes the spotlight on admissions such as"I'm an ugly kid, and you're like a summer sunset in Stockholm. I'm like being stuck in fing Bakersfield and walking home." The official music video is set to premiere tonight at 6pm PST/9pm EST HERE.

The song arrives on the heels of last month's single, "Typical Story." Right out of the gate, the guitar-driven anthem racked up over 3.1 million cumulative streams and 2.3 million views of the music video. NPR dubbed it "a completely unhinged pool party for all the misfits who never get invited."

In celebration of the album, Hobo embarks on The Fall Tour of Hobo, starting October 9th in Seattle, WA. The tour winds through the country and caps off with a hometown show in Sacramento on November 29th (full dates below). Get tickets HERE. In addition to the tour, Hobo will be performing at various festivals in the coming months including Lollapalooza, Reading Festival, Leeds Festival and Voodoo Festival.

Hobo Johnson's clever distillation of multiple genres from hip-hop to rock to pop continues to captivate on stage and on record. Stay tuned for the new album and don't miss Hobo Johnson live on the road this fall.

THE FALL OF HOBO JOHNSON TRACKLIST:

1. Typical Story

2. Mover Awayer

3. Uglykid (feat. Elohim)

4. You & the Cockroach

5. Subaru Crosstrek XV

6. Moonlight

7. Happiness

8. All in My Head

9. Ode to Justin Bieber (feat. Jack Shoot & JMSEY)

10. February 15th

11. Sorry, My Dear

12. I Want a Dog

2019 TOUR DATES:

JULY

7/31: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

AUGUST

8/1: Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/23: Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/24: Wetherby, UK @ Leeds Festival

OCTOBER

10/9: Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/10: Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/11: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/13: San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

10/14: Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern

10/16: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/18: Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/19: Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/21: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/22: San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

10/23: Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/24: Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/25: New Orleans, LA @Voodoo Festival

NOVEMBER

11/2: Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/3: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/4: Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

11/6: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

11/7: New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

11/8: Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

11/10: Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/11: Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/13: Toronto, ON @ Danforth

11/14: Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

11/15: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/16: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/17: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

11/19: Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

11/20: Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

11/21: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/22: Saint Louis, MO @ Pageant

11/23: Kansas City, MO @ Truman

11/24: Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

11/26: Denver, CO @ Ogden

11/29: Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Hailing from Sacramento, CA, artist Frank Lopes, who cultivated the moniker Hobo Johnson after being kicked out of his parents' house and left to live in his '94 Corolla, is propelling his way to the top. The half Azorean Portuguese, quarter Mexican and Native American vocalist built a grassroots following via viral homegrown style videos showcasing his singularity; an amalgamation of spoken word poetry, punk, folk and rap backed by his band The Lovemakers. Hobo's momentum reached a tipping point after gaining feverish interest through his entry in NPR's "Tiny Desk" Contest, which went viral (26 million streams to date) despite not winning. Bursting with unadulterated sincerity, his genre-defying sound feels akin to musical anomalies of the past and future. 2017 saw Hobo Johnson's self-released debut album, The Rise of Hobo Johnson, selling out shows everywhere and amassing over 98 million cumulative U.S. streams. Hobo Johnson's impact only continues to grow with the coming of his sophomore album, The Fall if Hobo Johnson, and lead single "Typical Story."





