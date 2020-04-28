Hinds Share New Track & Video 'Just Like Kids (Miau)'

Beloved Madrid band Hinds will release their glorious beast of a third album, The Prettiest Curse on June 5th on Mom + Pop, and today they share another new single off the record. Following the previously released "Riding Solo," "Good Bad Times," and "Come Back And Love Me <3," "Just Like Kids (Miau)" finds the band documenting some of the hideously sexist remarks they've endured over the years (e.g. "You're always out of tune/And there's no place there for you"), then fire back with the sheer force of their untamed joie de vivre.

Hinds on "Just Like Kids (Miau),"

"Miau is a cocktail of all the comments and 'advice' we've had to listen to during all this years in the band. From random strangers, 'friends,' and industry. Oh wait...the guy sitting next to you in the bus probably has an opinion too! if you wondered how does it feel to be a girl in a band, here you go."

On The Prettiest Curse, Hinds take a quantum leap forward as a band and shrug off any remaining lo-fi accusations, finally harnessing the full extent of their Pop prowess and unleashing songs which sound bigger, bolder, and more complex than anything they have done before, while still remaining true to their girl-gang, garage rock roots. "We have this incredible job, but it's really transformed the way we live," says Carlotta Cosials, explaining the album title. "We know we're not going to stop, so we've decided to embrace it-to see this curse as something pretty." Featuring songs performed in Hinds' native tongue for the first time, The Prettiest Curse was produced by Jennifer Decilveo and is positively bursting with life, finding Hinds at their very best yet. Pre-order The Prettiest Curse, out June 5th on Hinds' long-time label home Mom + Pop, HERE. Tour dates and ticket links can be found HERE.

Tour Dates:

9/5/2020 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Upstairs

9/7/2020 - Berlin, Germany @ Lido

9/8/2020 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage

9/10/2020 - Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

9/11/2020 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

9/14/2020 - Brighton, United Kingdom @ Brighton Komedia

9/15/2020 - Birmingham, United Kingdom @ The Castle & Falcon

9/17/2020 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social

9/18/2020 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Academy 3

9/20/2020 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Classic Grand

9/22/2020 - Bristol, United Kingdom @ The Fleece

9/23/2020 - London, United Kingdom @ Electric Ballroom

9/25/2020 - Paris, France @ Le Badaboum

11/4/2020 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/5/2020 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/6/2020 - Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

11/7/2020 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/9/2020 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

11/10/2020 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

11/11/2020 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/14/2020 - Saint Louis, MO @ Ready Room

11/15/2020 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

11/17/2020 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/20/2020 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

11/21/2020 - Vancouver, BC @ FOX Cabaret

11/22/2020 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/25/2020 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

11/27/2020 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

