Hinds Announces New Album THE PRETTIEST CURSE

Today the beloved Madrid-born and bred quartet Hinds announce their glorious beast of a third album, The Prettiest Curse. On this new record, Hinds take a quantum leap forward as a band and shrug off any remaining lo-fi accusations, finally harnessing the full extent of their pop prowess and unleashing songs which sound bigger, bolder, and more complex than anything they have done before, while still remaining true to their girl-gang, garage rock roots. "We have this incredible job, but it's really transformed the way we live," says Carlotta Cosials, explaining the album title. "We know we're not going to stop, so we've decided to embrace it-to see this curse as something pretty." Featuring songs performed in Hinds' native tongue for the first time, The Prettiest Curse was produced by Jenn Decliveo and is positively bursting with life, finding Hinds at their very best yet. Pre-order The Prettiest Curse, out April 3rd via Hinds' long-time label home Mom + Pop, HERE.

Following "Riding Solo" which Hinds released at the end of 2019, "Good Bad Times" off of The Prettiest Curse is out today. Offering a fitting intro to the forthcoming record's emotional landscape: melancholy yet joyful, weary yet defiantly wide-eyed, "Good Bad Times" is a long-distance serenade lit up in air harmonies and shimmery guitars, and is out now alongside an incredibly kitschy Jean Lafleur-directed video, featuring Hinds as the superheroes that they truly are. Check it out below!

Hinds on "Good Bad Times":

you know that part in the movies when two people in a relationship are living complete opposite realities? when one thinks everything is great and the other one is about to drown?

good bad times is the struggle of communication, time difference, distance. like the two sides of a coin. two sides close together that can't be separated, even though they seem to be completely different.﻿

Hinds celebrate today's announcement by revealing a massive North American tour, starting in May. See below to find a show near you, and sign up HERE to get your pre-sale code now. Pre-sale with password begins tomorrow at 10 am locally, and general on-sale begins Friday at 10 am locally.

Tracklisting

Good Bad Times Just Like Kids (Miau) Riding Solo Boy Come Back And Love Me <3 Burn Take Me Back The Play Waiting For You This Moment Forever

Hinds first discovered their undeniable camaraderie back in 2014, three years after Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote first linked up and started covering songs together. Making their debut with the Bandcamp-released singles "Bamboo" and "Trippy Gum" in 2014, the duo quickly caught the attention of tastemaker press, and penned global record deals that kicked off their meteoric rise. Once Amber Grimbergen and Ade Martin joined the lineup, Hinds began earning buzz as a must-see live band, and soon became one of the biggest indie acts ever to emerge from Spain. The band soon released their breakout debut album Leave Me Alone and their sophomore record I Don't Run, which Hinds co-produced alongside Gordon Raphael (the producer behind The Strokes' iconic first two albums), earning mass critical acclaim. Since then, the band have performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, won over crowds at festivals like Coachella and Glastonbury, played sold-out shows all over the world, and have even started their own limited edition cruelty-free makeup line.

Each time they take the stage, Hinds create a kind of wild magic, a feel-good free-for-all often complete with synchronized dancing and giddy crowd-surfing from the members themselves. While the band's first two albums channeled the euphoric energy of their live show in their gorgeously punchy take on garage-rock, their latest full-length adds entirely new texture to their sound. Produced by Jenn Decilveo (The Wombats, Ben Platt and Anne-Marie), The Prettiest Curse finds the band letting their imaginations run more freely than ever, even as they share some of their most emotionally heavy material to date.

In bringing The Prettiest Curse to life, Hinds purposely chased their most outrageous impulses, sometimes deliberately messing with audience expectations ("When people hear this record I want them to freak out and just go, 'What?'" says Martin). Not only a major creative leap for the band, the album also marks a whole new level of confidence in their artistry. "If baby Hinds could hear this record, they wouldn't believe it-it's so far from where we started," says Perrote. "It's the first time we truly enjoyed the process and didn't ever feel we had something to prove. I'm so proud that we just let ourselves have fun, and never held back from doing what we wanted."

Hinds is: Carlotta Cosials (vocals, guitar), Ana Perrote (vocals, guitar), Ade Martin (bass), Amber Grimbergen (drums)

Tour Dates:

5/14- Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

5/15 - Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

5/19 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

5/20 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

5/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

5/23 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

5/24 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

5/26 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

5/29 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

5/30 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

5/31 - Seattle, WA @ Neumo's

6/2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

6/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

6/6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

6/9 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub

6/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

6/11 - Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston

6/13 - New Orleans, LA @ Parish at House of Blues

6/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell

6/16 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

6/17 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Album artwork by Ouka Lee





