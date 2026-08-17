Hillbilly Vegas Release A LA MODE Album, to Open for Blue Oyster Cult in August

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Hillbilly Vegas have released their new album 'A La Mode'. Known for their relatable lyrics and raucous live shows, this latest LP showcases a band firing on all cylinders as their career continues to grow. The LP was self-produced at their home studio in Oklahoma and is available in digital, CD and Vinyl formats through Quarto Valley Records. The band has just announced new tour dates.

The album focus track is the hard-driving 'Miss America'. The song delves into the seeming inevitability of troubles and strife when the fire of wanting someone overcomes rational thought. The band's Steve Harris explains 'It's a love song for bad decisions. 'Miss America' is what happens when desire wins the argument and reason storms out'. The song is buoyed by chugging guitars, a thunderous rhythm section, and a sustained keyboard line with an earworm chorus that evokes the Rolling Stones, mixed with a dose of .38 Special for good measure.

'A La Mode' LP - Track Listing

1. Miss America (3:34) (Album Focus Track)

2. Down the Honkytonk (3:12)

3. Let it Ride (3:11)

4. Every Jukebox in Town (4:14)

5. Find Me Yesterday (4:05)

6. Mr. Midnight (Featuring Paul Rodgers) (3:24)

7. Feels Good (3:21)

8. Something Crazy (3:44)

9. Bound to Run (4:01)

10. I Hope You Know (3:22)

11. Holding On (3:09)

Tour Dates

Friday, August 28th – Warner Vineyards – Paw Paw, MI (Opening for Blur Oyster Cult)

Saturday, August 29th – Performing Arts Pavilion – New Lenox, IL (Opening for Blur Oyster Cult)

Friday, November 13th – City National Grove of Anaheim – Anaheim, CA - (Opening for Blur Oyster Cult)

About Hillbilly Vegas

Hillbilly Vegas has been steadily growing an international Fan Base with 7 songs on Billboard's Rock charts, including the 1st single from the 'A La Mode' LP, 'I Hope You Know' that reached #12 and 'Let It Ride' – which remained on the chart for 13 weeks and reached #10. 'Mr. Midnight' was written by and Features Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Paul Rodgers (Bad Company, Free, Queen, The Firm').

The band has earned a reputation for rousing live shows - bringing a loud, party-like atmosphere that is all-inclusive. They've shown they have a broad appeal across different genres, pleasing crowds while performing shows with rockers Blackberry Smoke, The Kentucky Headhunters, Wolfsbane and Ted Nugent; along with country icons Alabama, Travis Tritt, Blake Shelton, and Wynonna Judd. The band is managed by David Spero (Joe Walsh, Cat Stevens/Yusef Islam, Bad Company).

Hillbilly Vegas Is

Steve Harris - Lead Vocals

Stacy Thornburg - Guitar/Vocals

Geraldo Dominelli - Guitar/Keyboards (former Loverboy/Paul Rodgers)

Todd Ronning - Bass (former Bad Company)

Gunnar Molton (Drums)

About Quarto Valley Records

Founded by tech entrepreneur Bruce Quarto, the California-based independent label, Quarto Valley Records, represents Rock, Blues, Jazz and Americana genres with an impressive artist roster featuring legacy musicians Paul Rodgers, GRAMMY award-winning Edgar Winter, Savoy Brown as well as the legendary talent that comprises The Immediate Family, GRAMMY award-winning producer and renowned drummer and songwriter Tom Hambridge, GRAMMY award-winning producer and percussionist Narada Michael Walden, blues-rock artist Sean Chambers, British blues sensation Bonham-Bullick, Wings member Denny Seiwell, acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter Al Staehely, singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer Steve Postell of The Immediate Family, esteemed Americana-Blues singer-songwriter David Starr, the soulful Richard T. Bear, pianist/songwriter John McAndrew, and Oklahoma-based high-energy southern rock band Hillbilly Vegas.

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