Higher Hill Releases Debut Album 'Get Up and Go'

Indie rock artist Higher Hill has today released their debut album, Get Up and Go off their Dallas, Texas record label imprint, Higher Hill Studios.

Get Up and Go, a 12 record album, is written by lead singer Vanessa Ogle and Paul Bullock with production by hitmakers Jeffrey Trott (Sheryl Crow, Hootie and the Blowfish), David Kirshenbaum (Duran Duran, Tracy Chapman, Cat Stevens, etc), and Nashville's Kate Malone.

The 12 song album comes after HigherHill released singles "All Lit Up", "River", and "Get Up and Go" which together have driven over 20,000 streams across digital streaming platforms to date.

Get Up and Go is an album that reflects the "retire and rewire" montra of executives today. Vanessa Ogle and Paul Bullock were both formally C-suite technology executives that for more than two decades in their respective careers, yet chose to step away and focus on the creative pursuits of music. Vanessa and Paul not only established the record label imprint, HigherHill Studios to help advance underrepresented creators from women to LGBTQ people, but used it as a path to share with the world the music they have been writing in their spare time between meetings or after long days at work for decades.

The journey from C-suite executive to musician is reflected in the makeup of the Get Up and Go album, which comprises a wide range of music styles, each song written with hard hitting messages through clever lyrics rooted in the decades of experience of lead singer Vanessa Ogle.

The album sweeps from sassy challenges of being single, the much needed anthem of the unstoppable power of women in "River", the importance to "Stand Up" against domestic violence and abuse of civil liberties, all the way to the relief and hope of traveling again in "Get Up and Go". The listener can laugh along during the comedic "Come on Karma" and also feel the tug on their heartstrings while Vanessa sings of the tender moments watching her children grow up in "Lullaby".

"Get Up and Go is a collaboration between Paul and I that reflected the things I always wanted to say but was too bound up by the impact on my business, my kids' teachers, or what my neighbors might think to say. Art has the power to change the world," says HigherHill lead singer Vanessa Ogle. "While we both love tech, we are ready to "Get Up and Go" to support other artists and ourselves as artists. It is critical that all voices are heard. Encouraging women to claim their power isn't just a luxury, it is critical to our very survival as an equal participant in society."

The album seeks to call out the bullies, abusers, the lovers, and the most important moments that take our breath away. The album looks to inspire anyone who has a passion for anything to never give up on their dreams, even if it feels scary or too late to pursue.

"There was a tremendous amount of trust that was required for us to put our first ever written songs in front of these world class producers and musicians. David, Jeff, and Kate made us feel welcome and it was an amazing opportunity to work with these incredible creatives whose work we had admired for years," says Vanessa Ogle. "Beyond just the amazing producers, working alongside musicians like Leland Sklar, Denny Fongheiser, Fred Eltringham, and Billy Justineau was surreal. I can't thank everyone enough for giving us your time and your talent to show there is never a better time to chase your passions than now!"

Stream Get Up and Go available on all digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, SoundCloud, Deezer, and more.

Listen to the new album here: