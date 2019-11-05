High Water Festival Announces Lineup, Featuring Wilco, Nathaniel Rateliff, and More!

High Water Festival is set to return for its fourth year to North Charleston, SC's Riverfront Park on April 18-19th. The two-day Celebration of Music, Food, and Libations - curated by the Holy City's own Shovels & Rope in partnership with AC Entertainment - has revealed its full lineup for 2020 today.

Set to perform at High Water 2020: Wilco, Nathaniel Rateliff, Brittany Howard, Shovels & Rope, Mavis Staples, Andrew Bird, Drive-By Truckers, Rufus Wainwright, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Delta Spirit, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Wilder Woods, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Strand Of Oaks, The Felice Brothers, Shannon & the Clams, Seratones, Cedric Burnside, Indianola, Palm Palm, and She Returns From War.

Weekend passes go on-sale to the public Thursday, November 7th at 10:00am EST. Previous buyers should be on the lookout for an invitation to an exclusive pre-sale starting tomorrow, November 6th.

This year sees the addition of The Platinum Pearl Experience, which provides fans with a weekend of endless luxury and exclusive access. Festival goers will enjoy an intimate performance with Wilco's Jeff Tweedy at the historic Eternal Father of the Sea Chapel, access to the private Backstage Pearl Lounge where they can refuel with complimentary beverages and food, be able to watch performances up-close from the pit, learn from world-class award-winning chefs including James Beard semi-finalist and local rising star Jacques Larson, and much more!

VIP Weekend Passes have been enhanced to include a VIP Village with a private bar and a pop-up merch store while continuing to provide access to the Riverside Hang Area, complimentary spa services, reserved viewing areas, express entrance to the grounds, a daily Oyster Happy Hour, and more. For full details on all ticket types, click here.

Returning again in 2020 is Seaborn Oyster Co. and their immersive oyster education classes that introduce the basics of oysters and oyster farming through four one-hour classes designed to provide attendees with the skills and insight needed to shuck and enjoy oysters on their own through a tasting of a dozen different oyster varieties. Classes are available as add-ons to festival passes during the purchasing process and are limited to 15 participants each.

High Water has again teamed up with several local non-profits: The Green Heart Project, Charleston Waterkeeper, and Water Mission, for its successful Earned Ticket Program. The Earned Ticket Program allows those interested in attending High Water to complete a set number of community service hours-specifically for one of the festival's charitable partners-as an alternate way to earn a ticket to the event weekend. More details about Earned Ticket Program opportunities, required hours, and shifts will be available in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.highwaterfest.com, and follow on Facebook, Twitter @highwaterfest, and Instagram @highwaterfest.





